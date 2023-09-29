Close menu

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe lead US 4-0 after opening foursomes session in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC Two

Europe made the perfect start in their quest to regain the Ryder Cup by making a clean sweep of Friday's opening session to lead the United States 4-0.

The leaderboard was all blue from the moment Rory McIlroy holed a birdie putt on the fourth as Luke Donald's men made the fast start he had craved.

It is the first time Europe have led after the opening session since 2006.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton won the top match and their 4&3 win was equalled by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka were 2&1 winners, while in the bottom match Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood also came through 2&1.

To illustrate Europe's dominance, they did not trail in any match and won 22 holes to 10 by the US.

It is the first time Europe have opted to play the alternate shot foursomes in the opening session since their previous home defeat, back in 1993. Captain Donald said earlier in the week that the stats pointed him in that direction.

And how right he was.

The atmosphere was electric 30 minutes before the first balls were struck as 5,000 fans packed into the stand surrounding the first tee, with thousands more lining the fairway on both sides all the way up to the first green.

There were predictable pantomime boos for American world number one Scottie Scheffler as he and his good friend Sam Burns emerged on to the first tee. Less savoury was the lone voice bellowing "you stink, Scottie" just as he was addressing his ball. An unwanted stain on an otherwise exemplary morning for Europe.

Hovland set the tone with a chip-in birdie on the first and his rookie playing partner Aberg, who only turned professional in June, birdied the next to put them two up against Open champion Brian Harman and Max Homa.

Up ahead, Rahm, who played imperious golf, birdied the third and fifth holes and then almost holed his tee shot on the short seventh to set up a birdie as they went two up on Scheffler and Burns.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood embrace after winning their Ryder Cup foursomes match
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood embrace on the 17th green after completing the foursomes clean sweep for Europe

Skipper Donald, who had watched all his players tee off the first, punched the air in delight as he watched on a big screen as that first Rahm birdie disappeared into the hole.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Shane Lowry and Austrian debutant Sepp Straka holed five birdies as they raced four up after nine against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

In the bottom match, a Fleetwood pin-seeker on the fourth left McIlroy with a simple birdie chance to turn the leaderboard completely blue.

Patrick Cantlay then put his second shot from the middle of the fairway into a pond to gift the Europeans a two-hole lead.

Even when Europe were out of position, they found a way. Rahm chipped in to tie the 10th and that momentum saw them take the next two holes as they went four up with six to play and comfortably closed out the win.

Aberg, who is the first player to appear in a Ryder Cup without playing in a major, was showing no signs of nerves, as he holed a 15-footer to win the ninth and he knocked in another on the 14th as he and Hovland ran away with their match.

Fowler and Morikawa briefly threatened a comeback, winning two holes out of four from the 10th, but a Straka par putt on the 15th restored their three-hole lead with three to play and they halved the 17th to win a third point.

And the sweep was completed when McIlroy and Fleetwood overcame a nervy ending to edge out Xander Shauffele and Cantlay.

American Cantlay birdied the 14th to bring them back within one hole, but Fleetwood responded with a 20-footer to win the next.

However, a wayward drive from the Englishman at the risk-and-reward driveable par-four 16th left his playing partner embedded in the bank of a pond. Hole lost.

But Fleetwood atoned at the next, holing the three-foot match-winning birdie after McIlroy had hit a pin-seeker to equal the one that Fleetwood had produced on hole four that had set them on their way.

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 11:26

    Justin Thomas has no business being in the USA team. Been awful this year.

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 11:26

    Well that was unexpected but not a total surprise given the US prep. The last pairing was probably the match o the session with Fleetwood doing most of the work winning the holes but also losing them! Wise to leave him out of fourballs.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:26

    I expect the US team will be determined to come back from this as traditionally they are good at the fourballs. Well they have to as lose this afternoon session and it is going to be so tough for them to even try to retain the cup

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 11:25

    Half of the USA squad shouldn't even be there.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 11:25

    Let's go for 28-0 guys!

  • Comment posted by bugsy, today at 11:25

    Great morning!! US a lot stronger in the afternoon matches.

  • Comment posted by Trigger1978, today at 11:24

    Ar fheabhas, that'll do for a start.

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, today at 11:23

    Now have to back it up this afternoon with no worse than a 6-2 lead overnight. Anything less would be a bit of a dampener after this mornings games.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 11:23

    It's a shame no one can watch it on BBC though. BBC Live coverage ie RADIO or Live text doesn't cut it.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:23

    Did the US team really think they could wing it by turning up without playing on the course before and without playing competitive golf for over a month

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:20

    So has it been arrogance from Zach Johnson and the US team not to play at this course earlier in the year so they could get familiar with it. And why most of their players have not played since the Fed Ex play offs. Very strange decision of them thinking that you could go into a Ryder Cup having not played much golf

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, today at 11:19

    Well that was OK wasn't it?

  • Comment posted by Vince76, today at 11:18

    Knew we’d get at least 3 points once the us foursomes were announced. For me you’ve got to play your strongest 8 (or as many as) and ZJ didn’t … Captains error

  • Comment posted by axl, today at 11:17

    Huge mistake on part of US not including DeChambeau and Johnson as Captain picks. Say what you like about LIV, those two are head and shoulders above several of the US squad. Luckily for LD, not an issue he has to deal with.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 11:17

    Not to put a dampner on it ... the US ladies were 4-0 up last week after the morning.

    Europe's Men need to not make the mistakes they made 🇪🇺

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 11:15

    Great start which makes Europe favourites but lets not get too carried away just yet - US were 4-0 up after 1st session of Solheim Cup and didn't win.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:15

    Is the bad start from the US team down to them being under cooked as most of their players have not played since the Tour Championship. And is it also down to poor preparation as none of the US team has played on the course before when as seven players from the European have

  • Comment posted by Captain Obvious , today at 11:14

    McGinley on comms cannot understand why Speet didn't play, got to agree with him.

  • Comment posted by England Spurs, today at 11:14

    This is bitterly disappointing. Mcilroy managed to win Surely the Americans partnership must have been on the drink last night to allow the Amir Khan of golf to win. Unless of course it was his partner Fleetwood who was the key player.

    • Reply posted by Surgeon1, today at 11:20

      Surgeon1 replied:
      'England Spurs', yet you are disappointed Europe (ie, including England) is winning. I'm curious... Why?

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 11:14

    Don't get too excited, America led 4-0 in the Solheim Cup last week.

    • Reply posted by Everest Double Glazing, today at 11:15

      Everest Double Glazing replied:
      The what?

