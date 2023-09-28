Last updated on .From the section Golf

All times BST

The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC Two

Ludvig Aberg has been thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.

The 23-year-old Swede, who only turned professional in June, will partner Hovland for Europe against US rookies Brian Harman and Max Homa in Rome.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood face Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in arguably the match of the morning.

The US are defending champions after a record 19-9 win in 2021.

In the first match, which will tee off at 06:35 BST at Marco Simone Golf Club, Spain's world number three Jon Rahm and England's Tyrrell Hatton take on number one-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

"Jon feeds off a playing partner with similar passion and fire - Tyrrell fits that bill," said Europe captain Luke Donald when explaining why he paired them together.

"They are fearless. They are motivated. They have a lot of good energy and everyone feels like they are playing well so I am very excited."

Donald has also opted to play another rookie in the arguably tougher alternate shot foursomes, partnering Austria's Sepp Straka with Ireland's Shane Lowry. They take on Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

He also says he will use all 12 of his players on the opening day.

That means Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard will make their first Ryder Cup appearances in the afternoon fourballs.

"Last week this is what I had in mind," said Donald.

"I've seen great play from the other guys but nothing that has changed my plans. It was always going to be a plan that could change, but I didn't really need to.

"I haven't really given the US pairings much thought. They are going to be very strong as they always are."

US skipper Zach Johnson would not confirm whether all 12 of his players would compete on Friday and defended his decision to leave his wildcard picks Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas out of the foursomes.

Spieth and Thomas are good friends and have won two out of four foursomes matches together but have a 100% record in the fourballs format, where each player uses their own ball with the best score counting.

"The gist of it is we have 12 and I can't play all 12 each session so at some point somebody has to sit," said Johnson.

"It's a golf course which demands a lot out of you physically. I think it's an ideal situation where you don't necessarily play everyone all five sessions.

"The eight guys I have down on paper, I feel, put us in the best position to get us off to a great start."We are very confident putting out Scottie and Sam. There's some experience and chemistry in there as well."

Friday morning's session of four foursomes matches will be followed by four fourball matches in the afternoon. Saturday will replicate that with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

The United States, as defending champions, need 14 points to retain the Ryder Cup, with Europe requiring 14½ to regain the trophy.

