Ryder Cup 2023 foursomes: Europe and US reveal opening pairings in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Graphic showing the Friday foursomes pairings at the 2023 Ryder Cup
All times BST
The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC Two

Ludvig Aberg has been thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.

The 23-year-old Swede, who only turned professional in June, will partner Hovland for Europe against US rookies Brian Harman and Max Homa in Rome.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood face Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in arguably the match of the morning.

The US are defending champions after a record 19-9 win in 2021.

In the first match, which will tee off at 06:35 BST at Marco Simone Golf Club, Spain's world number three Jon Rahm and England's Tyrrell Hatton take on number one-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

"Jon feeds off a playing partner with similar passion and fire - Tyrrell fits that bill," said Europe captain Luke Donald when explaining why he paired them together.

"They are fearless. They are motivated. They have a lot of good energy and everyone feels like they are playing well so I am very excited."

Donald has also opted to play another rookie in the arguably tougher alternate shot foursomes, partnering Austria's Sepp Straka with Ireland's Shane Lowry. They take on Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

He also says he will use all 12 of his players on the opening day.

That means Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard will make their first Ryder Cup appearances in the afternoon fourballs.

"Last week this is what I had in mind," said Donald.

"I've seen great play from the other guys but nothing that has changed my plans. It was always going to be a plan that could change, but I didn't really need to.

"I haven't really given the US pairings much thought. They are going to be very strong as they always are."

US skipper Zach Johnson would not confirm whether all 12 of his players would compete on Friday and defended his decision to leave his wildcard picks Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas out of the foursomes.

Spieth and Thomas are good friends and have won two out of four foursomes matches together but have a 100% record in the fourballs format, where each player uses their own ball with the best score counting.

"The gist of it is we have 12 and I can't play all 12 each session so at some point somebody has to sit," said Johnson.

"It's a golf course which demands a lot out of you physically. I think it's an ideal situation where you don't necessarily play everyone all five sessions.

"The eight guys I have down on paper, I feel, put us in the best position to get us off to a great start."We are very confident putting out Scottie and Sam. There's some experience and chemistry in there as well."

Friday morning's session of four foursomes matches will be followed by four fourball matches in the afternoon. Saturday will replicate that with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

The United States, as defending champions, need 14 points to retain the Ryder Cup, with Europe requiring 14½ to regain the trophy.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

204 comments

  • Comment posted by Bud Fox, today at 16:27

    Come on Europe!!

    I'll be glued to my TV all day tomorrow and Saturday morning.

    On Saturday afternoon I fly to Rome and Sunday I'll be there, my first Ryder Cup after years of trying to get tickets.

    I am so looking forward to this.

    • Reply posted by Glen, today at 16:29

      Glen replied:
      Awesome, enjoy the experience. I'm jealous .

  • Comment posted by djonbs, today at 16:32

    Should we call the last European group FleetwoodMac?

    • Reply posted by Moosh, today at 16:41

      Moosh replied:
      That's just Rumours.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:09

    As long as there is no stupid chanting, from the crowd, it’ll be an awesome event.

    Cheering is great but shouting stuff like ‘potato’, when someone is driving, is just weird.

    Go, Europe!

    • Reply posted by hello world, today at 16:17

      hello world replied:
      Ooleoleoleoleeeeeooooleeeeeooooooleeee

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 16:23

    Fair to say Europe's team does not feel like it's really missing the LIV guys. It looks a great match, good luck to all!

    • Reply posted by Shanksville, today at 16:35

      Shanksville replied:
      What Liv guys would you have in the team then? I can't think of any .

  • Comment posted by G Smith, today at 16:29

    Good matches up.... this will be a close encounter and great watch

  • Comment posted by van, today at 16:13

    Come on Europe and show them your best stuff.

  • Comment posted by ArsenalFourEver, today at 16:11

    4-0 Europe

    • Reply posted by RickyA, today at 16:42

      RickyA replied:
      From memory, not research, USA, in both the Ryder cup and the Solheim Cup, do better in the Foursomes whilst Europe invariably wins the four balls

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 16:18

    I reckon that has 2-2 written all over it

  • Comment posted by MCK, today at 16:30

    I'm loving the final European pairing. Fleetwood/Mc!!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:07

    Straka/Lowry looks a surprise. Rookie paired with a player below his best form

    • Reply posted by SD1700852, today at 16:10

      SD1700852 replied:
      Lowry's form has improved since the picks were made tbf

  • Comment posted by Ayu, today at 16:35

    I just hope these matches are played at a decent pace, instead of the snail pace snoozefest that has crept into the game

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 16:37

      Average Cyclist replied:
      They wont

  • Comment posted by Wildwood, today at 16:08

    Can't see a win for the US in any of those except Scheffler and Burns.

    3-1 to Europe.

    • Reply posted by AT, today at 16:14

      AT replied:
      Lots of people could not see the man sitting on top of the cup either

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 16:09

    Not surprised Aberg and Hovland have been paired as saw them playing together at the Tuesday practice round at Wentworth earlier this month.

    I'd have thought Rose/Fitzpatrick would have been good for this format but just got to see who delivers tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by DMcG, today at 16:19

    SO EXCITED. After getting behind our girls last week this week we need to get behind our men! I absolutely love the Ryder Cup and this years teams should be very competitive. Whether its the girls golf last weekend or the mens Ryder Cup this weekend...Golf is in a great place for men and girls. GO EUROPE.

    • Reply posted by ArsenalFourEver, today at 16:23

      ArsenalFourEver replied:
      odd, liv nearly ripped the means game in half if not its soul not but a few weeks back... and its still not resolved ... so saying how golf is in a great place is well ..er odd! most experts would say total opposite and it needs a good Ryder cup to get itself back... and find its soul...

  • Comment posted by SaintG, today at 16:09

    Will take 2-2 out of that. Need our Top 5 ranked players to turn up for us this week big time!

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 16:12

    When In Rome……. 3-1 Europe 💪

  • Comment posted by KJB35, today at 16:44

    Wise to put Cantlay out last for the good of the game!

    • Reply posted by SRPY, today at 16:59

      SRPY replied:
      he could get lapped by the fourballs

  • Comment posted by mikey, today at 16:37

    well that was much better then the solheim cup opening ceremony

  • Comment posted by Robert , today at 17:00

    How people can be so worked up over someone knocking a ball round a field

  • Comment posted by storm99, today at 16:48

    Who is MCILROY?

