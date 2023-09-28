County Down man Justin Parsons (left) is part of Team USA in Rome in his role as coach to Open champion Brian Harman (second left)

Northern Irishman Justin Parsons admits "it's a little weird" wearing the USA colours at this week's Ryder Cup in Rome but it comes with the job of being coach to Open champion Brian Harman.

Parson taught at the Blackwood Club near Bangor in county Down before he relocated to Dubai in 2004.

That brought him to the attention of tour players and his move to the US further expanded his list of clients.

"I'm here to do a job and get Brian prepared," Parsons told BBC Sport NI.

Harman lauded the 46-year-old's role in helping him triumph at Royal Liverpool in July as he produced an astonishing display during inclement conditions to clinch a dominant six-shot victory.

"He did so well at Renaissance [in the Scottish Open the week before]," added the Northern Irishman, now an Elite Golf Instructor at the Sea Island Golf Performance Centre in Georgia having worked at the Butch Harmon School of Golf in Dubai.

"Brian put his head up there and finished eighth in the end and was clearly in very good form by the time we got down to Liverpool.

"He prepared well. Prepared in some tough conditions. I felt Sunday was great for him. He was able to go about his business and I thought the weather was almost good for him, getting into a rhythm and just being able to go through it."

Parsons says Harman's victory was "validation about what you do as a coach from your technical stuff to the mental stuff and liaising with the physical team".

"It's not too many people that end up being part of a major championship-winning team.

"We're lucky in our country we've had people coming up and being able to do that from Darren [Clarke] to Graeme [McDowell] and Rory [McIlroy] and to be a wee bit of a part of that on the coaching side is very special."

As for this Ryder Cup week, his second time wearing US colours at the event having being at Whistling Straits two years ago with another of his clients Harris English, he is not the only Northern Irishman working for the US with Portrush native Ricky Elliott on the bag of five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

"It's always great to be part of a big event like this. I'm fortunate," concluded Parsons, whose client list from this time in the USA includes another Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Ireland's Seamus Power.