Garcia (left) and Rahm were a formidable partnership at the 2021 Ryder Cup despite the heavy defeat

The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct

Jon Rahm has been talking with Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia in the build-up to this week's Ryder Cup despite their ineligibility for the contest.

Garcia is Europe's record points scorer with 28½ from 10 appearances, while Poulter won five of his seven starts.

However, both ruled themselves out of this year's event by resigning from the DP World Tour after joining LIV Golf.

"He [Garcia] showed me a lot of what to do at Whistling [Straits in 2021] and in Paris [in 2018]," said Rahm.

"I did have a little bit of a chat with him, as recently as yesterday [Monday] and with Poulter, as well.

"It's not going to be easy to take on the role that those two had both on and off the golf course, but [I] just [wanted] to hear them talk about what they thought and what they felt is invaluable information."

Spaniards Rahm and Garcia won three points from three matches when paired together in the record 19-9 defeat by the United States in Wisconsin last time out.

And at last month's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Rahm said "it would be really stupid of anybody not to lean on Garcia's experience in The Ryder Cup".

Rahm made his Ryder Cup debut in Europe's triumph in France five years ago and the world number three is the joint third most experienced player in this year's team after Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose who have six and five appearances respectively.

He played in all five sessions at Whistling Straits and was Europe's top scorer with three and a half points from five matches.

"Hopefully I can go 5-0 or 4-0 or 3-0, however many times I play," he said when asked if he had set himself a target for the number of points he wanted to score this week.

"My intention is to go out there and win every single match. I can go 0-5 and if the team wins I'll be really happy.

"As long as we win, I don't care. As long as we get to 14½ points, what I do doesn't really matter."