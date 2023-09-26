Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ludvig Aberg attracted a lot of followers during Tuesday's practice session

The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC2

Ludvig Aberg says it is a "dream come true" to be making his Ryder Cup debut for Europe against the United States.

The 23-year-old Swede began 2023 as an amateur, ranked 3,073rd in the world, but turned professional in June and won in Switzerland last month.

Europe captain Luke Donald then chose Aberg as one of his six wildcard picks, calling him a "generational talent".

"It's really cool the way that these past couple of months have panned out for me," said world number 80 Aberg.

"If someone would have told me a couple of months ago I would be here at the Ryder Cup, I probably wouldn't have believed them.

"It's been quite intense and I'm trying to embrace it. I try to enjoy it."

Aberg has been on Donald's radar since being alerted to his talent by vice-captain Edoardo Molinari, who played alongside the Swede at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

He then finished top of the PGA Tour University standings in May, which saw him become the first player to earn full membership of the American-based tour for 2024.

In June, he played his third tournament as a professional and, playing alongside Donald in Detroit, he was nine under after 16 holes.

"He seemed to be very unfazed," said Donald.

Aberg then came to Europe and finished finished joint fourth in the Czech Masters before winning the last qualifying tournament for the Ryder Cup at the European Masters in Crans-sur-Sierre.

Rory McIlroy is among his new admirers, calling his ball-striking "incredible". When asked about the attention he was receiving, Aberg replied: "It's very flattering and nice to hear the things that other players say. I can't really do anything about it."

However, Aberg, who will become the first golfer to compete in a Ryder Cup without having played in a major championship, accepts that there will be nerves when he steps onto the first tee to hit his opening shot in front of a grandstand which holds 5,000 fans.

"I wish I never got nervous," he said.

"Anyone that plays golf feels the nerves sometimes. I'm going to feel those same things on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.

"But it's very much an excitement. It's very much an anticipation of what's to come and I try to view it as something good."