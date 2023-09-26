Last updated on .From the section Golf

Shane Lowry played a practice round in the company of Rory McIlroy on Tuesday

The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct

Shane Lowry hopes to become the latest Irish player to make a significant contribution to a Ryder Cup success when he plays for Europe against the United States in Rome this week.

Since Europe first contested the event in 1979, Ireland has provided 12 of the team's players, second only to England.

Irish players have holed five winning putts and held the captaincy three times in the last 10 years.

"Growing up in Ireland the Ryder Cup is such a big deal," Lowry told BBC Sport.

"I think that's part of the reason why it's such a big deal to me."

"When you look back on the contributions made by the likes of Christy O'Connor Junior, Eamonn Darcy, Philip Walton, Paul McGinley and GMac [Graeme McDowell], Padraig [Harrington] and Darren [Clarke], the list goes on.

"Five players have holed the winning putt in a Ryder Cup so it's amazing. I'd love that opportunity on Sunday."

Lowry and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy are both part of Luke Donald's 12-strong team for the keenly anticipated contest in Italy as Europe attempt to regain the trophy following the 19-9 loss to the US in Whistling Straits two years ago.

That resounding defeat represented Lowry's first experience of being part of a Ryder Cup team, the 2019 Open champion winning one and losing two of his matches.

As in 2021, the 36-year-old has been selected as a captain's pick, despite recording just one top 10 finish in 2023 before the team was announced.

Days later, Lowry, who was pushed out of an automatic qualifying position by Bernd Wiesberger in the final qualifying event in 2021, finished third in the Irish Open to signal a return to form.

He and the other 11 members of the European team made the cut at the recent PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Watch: McIlroy gets hero's welcome at Ryder Cup practice

"I'm very excited to be here. Every two years it's the best event to be involved in," enthused Lowry after practice at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

"I'm confident in our team. I think Luke has assembled a good squad.

"Over the last few weeks everyone has played pretty good. We just need to go out there and do the business on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Luke can do all he wants over the next few days, picking pairings and teams, but if we don't go out and perform it won't be good enough, so it's up to us to perform when it gets down to the business end of things."

'A few tears in the team room'

As preparations for the event continue, the world number 34 revealed that the emotion of taking part in the Ryder Cup had already hit home for the Europe players on Monday night.

"We got some nice videos from our families last night. That was pretty special.

"The Ryder Cup is one of the more emotional weeks on tour and there were probably already a few tears in the team room.

"It was nice and it's one of the things that makes the week special."