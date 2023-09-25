Luke Donald was part of four successful European Ryder Cup teams as a player

Europe's women retaining the Solheim Cup is "good inspiration" for the men's team with the Ryder Cup starting on Friday, says captain Luke Donald.

Europe go into the 44th edition of the biennial match, in Rome, on the back of a record 19-9 defeat by the United States at Whistling Straits in 2021.

"[Caroline] Hedwall and [Carlota] Ciganda made some amazing turnarounds in their matches," said Donald.

"A lot of the guys were talking about it and posting stuff on social media."

"I couldn't be happier for [Europe captain] Suzann [Pettersen].

"That's only good inspiration for our team going forward for this week."

Pettersen's side had already recovered from losing the opening session 4-0 at Finca Cortesin in Spain to start Sunday's singles matches at 8-8.

And they then clawed back a 13-11 deficit in stunning fashion to secure the first 14-14 draw in the 18th staging of the event.

A tie would not be enough for Donald's men to reclaim a trophy they have won in seven of their past 10 meetings with the US.

And if they need any more inspiration, the past six Ryder Cups played on European soil have all been won by the home team. The United States' last away win was 30 years ago, in 1993, when they triumphed 15-13 at The Belfry, in England.

'He's just starting to write his history'

Donald, 45, has already enjoyed considerable success in the biennial transatlantic tussle, being on the winning side in all four of his appearances as a player (2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012).

And he will be looking to transfer that experience and those feelings on to his debutants, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and Austria's Sepp Straka.

However, few players making their bow have quite as much anticipation and expectation surrounding them as Sweden's Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who began 2023 as an amateur and has climbed to 80th in the world rankings from 3,073rd.

The 23-year-old only turned professional in June but has already earned rave reviews from some of his team-mates as well as gaining Donald's trust and admiration.

"I played with him in Detroit. He was nine under through 16 holes, which was pretty impressive when he knew I was watching him. He seemed to be very unfazed," Donald added.

"Every week, he just kept getting better and better. He had a chance to win the John Deere. He came over with a couple weeks [of Ryder Cup qualification] to go in Europe and had a strong finish in [the]Czech [Masters], and went on to win [the European Masters] in Crans."

Ludvig Aberg was at Finca Cortesin to watch Europe's female players retain the Solheim Cup

"Whenever the question was asked of him to come and commit and show up and play well under the most scrutiny, he seemed to perform at a very high level.

"A couple weeks ago he was two shots ahead after three rounds in our biggest event in Europe at Wentworth.

"His pedigree is just starting. He's just getting on his road. He's just starting to write his history. I think he's a generational talent."