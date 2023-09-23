Close menu

Solheim Cup: United States lead Europe 7-5 after Saturday's morning session

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Finca Cortesin, Spain

Last updated on

Maja Stark and Linn Grant at the Solheim Cup
Swedish pair Stark and Grant never trailed in a sensational Solheim Cup match on Saturday

The United States will take a 7-5 lead over Europe into Saturday's afternoon session after an enthralling morning in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin.

The scoreboard fluctuated throughout with both sides having spells in the ascendency before emerging with a 2-2 draw from the four matches.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda delighted her home fans by holing the winning putt on the 17th in the top match.

And Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant won a feisty battle in the last.

Five times the Europeans led by one and five times they were pegged back by Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee, whose celebrations became increasingly intense as the match reached its closing stages.

But Europe took the lead for a sixth and final time when Stark rattled in a 20-footer on the 17th, punching the air in delight as the fans packed round the green gave the loudest roar of the week.

And Grant held her nerve to hole a 10-foot putt on the last to secure what felt like a crucial point, given it kept Europe within two.

In between those matches, the US picked up their two wins with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang edging a terrific battle with Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire on the last, while Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz crushed Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier 5&3.

England's Hall and Boutier of France were unbeaten when paired together in the two previous Solheim Cups. Hall said earlier in the week she was keen to rekindle their partnership but, after a narrow defeat in Friday morning's foursomes, they were soundly beaten on Saturday.

Boutier, who won her first major at the Evian Championship in late July, missed a short putt to halve the first hole and that set the tone for the match.

The US were three clear after seven and that increased to five when Hall failed to hole short putts on the 11th and 13th holes. World number three Korda then drained a 20-footer to close out the match on the 15th.

In the second match out, Khang and Thompson, who came into the Solheim Cup under intense scrutiny after an indifferent year, sneaked a point on the last.

Maguire and Nordqvist looked in good shape when they won three of the first seven holes to lead by two but Maguire missed a short putt on the ninth and two longer ones on the 10th and 11th as the US won three holes on the trot to turn the match red.

Nordqvist squared it with a birdie on the 14th but they lost the 17th to par to gift the Americans a one-hole lead going up the last.

Europe had a chance to win the 18th and halve the match but Sweden's Nordqvist, playing in her eighth Solheim Cup, raced a 15-foot putt past the hole.

Earlier, Ciganda and Emily Pedersen emerged victorious from a tough tussle with a misfiring Jennifer Kupcho and Lilia Vu.

The Americans struggled on the greens after three-putting the first from 20 feet to hand Europe the early initiative.

A clumsy chip from Kupcho on the fifth and a poor putt from six feet on the next contributed to Europe going two clear. But Kupcho atoned for her earlier errors with a delicate bunker shot to gimme range to win the seventh and they were back level on the next after a wild Ciganda shot from the fairway careered into the undergrowth.

Europe's two-hole advantage was restored by the 13th after more American putting errors, and when Kupcho missed another on the 16th, Europe were two up with two to play. It was fitting that Ciganda, whose name had been chanted all around the course, holed the winning putt on the 17th.

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 13:35

    Ifs and buts cos could maybe have pulled a point more back but we’re 2pts better off than we were this time yesterday 😅 Come on 🇪🇺🤞🏌🏼‍♀️ (wanted a blue shirted lady golfing emoji but this will have to do 🫣)

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 13:30

    We should make an example of some of the Europe team for such embarrassing performances

    It's shameful

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 13:33

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Hall and Hull the main 2

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 13:26

    The main difference between the teams so far has been putting. The Europeans have been very poor on the greens. Sort that out and they can make a comeback.

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 13:21

    The Scandinavian’s have played well, Ciganda has too, Maguire in patches, Boutier in the 1st session too. Hall and Hull are the 2 let down players by far!!

  • Comment posted by acarter, today at 13:15

    Paul McGinley clearly hates the 1st tee music, as do I. Just come out and say so, please. Who are you afraid of upsetting?

  • Comment posted by Perspicacious, today at 13:00

    Europe deserve some credit. Losing the first session 4-0 can kill the match but they are still in it.

    I do think, however, they have to win the session this afternoon. There are too many players not playing particularly well to win the singles convincingly.

    Still a challenge but it’s possible.

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:15

      Wee Brian replied:
      Teams have come back from much bigger deficits then 7-5 many time before.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:48

    Play Stark in the fourballs when she is in form. Oh but no that sort of logic is not good enough and the captain plays Nordqvist again. She is not playing well like Hall and Boutier who also have been awful. If she gets this wrong then questions will be asked on why on earth you would play someone who is out of form. Is it because she has experience. So what. Stark is playing better right now

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 13:29

      bob replied:
      Nordqvist and Maguire were both very poor this morning, surprised to see them out again.

  • Comment posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 12:48

    That’s nice, for the women.

  • Comment posted by whocares, today at 12:43

    Good to see women's golf is the top story on the BBC Sport website; there's no doubt in my mind that this accords with the actual levels of interest in the country. Giving the people what they want. Fair play.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 12:46

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      It’s by far the top sporting event for me this month, far better than the the Ryder cup, WC rugby, premier league football, F1 etc etc etc. I’m thrilled with the top story. Happy days!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:43

    So the European captain plays Nordqvist who has been awful and then decides to partner her with Hedwall who has not played yet at this Solheim Cup. I give up

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 13:18

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Nice birdie for Nordquist on 1st in 4balls. She’s played well. Think your watching something else!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:41

    Does the European captain love Nordqvist or something. She has been terrible and still gets to play in the fourballs just because Hedwell is a Swede and that she has not played yet

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:39

    If we lose the fourballs then i cant see us coming back into this match as we are not as strong in the singles

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

    Grant, Stark, Ciganda, Maguire, Pedersen have been playing great at this Solheim Cup. Hall, Nordqvist, Boutier have been so disappointing and they might as well have not turned up

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 12:44

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Boutier was by far the best player in session number 1 for Europe!!

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 12:37

    Good results, Europe could have done with an additional win. Few Europeans need to up their game a little this afternoon and tomorrow to make this close. Suspect there might only be One or Two matches in it come reckoning time tomorrow......

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:34

    It's over.

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 12:42

      mick replied:
      Yes your right. The morning 4 balls has just finished. 🤭

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:33

    I hope Hull is going to fine after hearing she has a neck injury. Dont let Maguire down in the afternoon fourballs

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 12:32

    7 - 5. Nicely set up - should be cracking last day if neither team runs away with it this afternoon.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:32

    Dont you just love Carlota Ciganda at these team events. She always gives it a hundred per cent. And she is playing in front of her crowd. You can always rely on her

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 12:31

    Great golf by both teams. Could go either way .😀

