Swedish pair Stark and Grant never trailed in a sensational Solheim Cup match on Saturday

The United States will take a 7-5 lead over Europe into Saturday's afternoon session after an enthralling morning in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin.

The scoreboard fluctuated throughout with both sides having spells in the ascendency before emerging with a 2-2 draw from the four matches.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda delighted her home fans by holing the winning putt on the 17th in the top match.

And Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant won a feisty battle in the last.

Five times the Europeans led by one and five times they were pegged back by Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee.

But they took the lead for a final time when Stark rattled in a 20-footer on the 17th and Grant held her nerve to hole a 10-foot putt on the last to secure the point.

In between those matches, the US picked up their two points with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang edging a terrific battle with Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire on the last. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz crushed Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier 5&3.

