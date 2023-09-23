Close menu

Solheim Cup: United States lead Europe 7-5 after Saturday's morning session

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Finca Cortesin, Spain

Maja Stark and Linn Grant at the Solheim Cup
Swedish pair Stark and Grant never trailed in a sensational Solheim Cup match on Saturday

The United States will take a 7-5 lead over Europe into Saturday's afternoon session after an enthralling morning in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin.

The scoreboard fluctuated throughout with both sides having spells in the ascendency before emerging with a 2-2 draw from the four matches.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda delighted her home fans by holing the winning putt on the 17th in the top match.

And Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant won a feisty battle in the last.

Five times the Europeans led by one and five times they were pegged back by Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee.

But they took the lead for a final time when Stark rattled in a 20-footer on the 17th and Grant held her nerve to hole a 10-foot putt on the last to secure the point.

In between those matches, the US picked up their two points with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang edging a terrific battle with Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire on the last. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz crushed Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier 5&3.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:39

    If we lose the fourballs then i cant see us coming back into this match as we are not as strong in the singles

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

    Grant, Stark, Ciganda, Maguire, Pedersen have been playing great at this Solheim Cup. Hall, Nordqvist, Boutier have been so disappointing and they might as well have not turned up

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 12:37

    Good results, Europe could have done with an additional win. Few Europeans need to up their game a little this afternoon and tomorrow to make this close. Suspect there might only be One or Two matches in it come reckoning time tomorrow......

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:34

    It's over.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:33

    I hope Hull is going to fine after hearing she has a neck injury. Dont let Maguire down in the afternoon fourballs

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 12:32

    7 - 5. Nicely set up - should be cracking last day if neither team runs away with it this afternoon.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:32

    Dont you just love Carlota Ciganda at these team events. She always gives it a hundred per cent. And she is playing in front of her crowd. You can always rely on her

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 12:31

    Great golf by both teams. Could go either way .😀

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:30

    Hall and Nordqvist have been absolutely woeful during these two days of the Solheim Cup. Get rid

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 12:27

    Sky posted the initial 4balls and spelt Danielle Kang’s surname as “Kamg”, how embarrassing for a national tv broadcaster! Shameful

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 12:33

      mick replied:
      Most people wouldn't have noticed as they were watching the golf. 😀

