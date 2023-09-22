Close menu

Solheim Cup: US lead Europe 4-0 after opening session at Finca Cortesin

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Finca Cortesin, Spain

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments55

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz high-five at the Solheim Cup
World number three Nelly Korda and US Open champion Allisen Corpuz held their nerve to win on the last

The United States made the perfect start in their quest to regain the Solheim Cup by making a clean sweep of the opening session at Finca Cortesin.

Europe have their "strongest ever team" in Spain, according to captain Suzann Pettersen, as they try win a third successive title for the first time.

But they looked out of sorts as the Americans swept the foursomes 4-0 to quieten the partisan crowd.

"We saw a ton of fight in our girls," said a jubilant US captain Stacy Lewis.

Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight crushed Europe's Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen 5&4 to win the first point.

The pairings of Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist took their matches to the last but both lost by one hole.

Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant fought back from losing the first three holes to level but lost 2&1.

It is the first time the US have led after the opening session since 2009 and it is just the second time they have swept a session. For Europe, there will be crumbs of comfort that three of the matches were see-saw battles that could have gone either way.

But it's impossible to put a completely positive spin on a morning that began with raucous crowds and loud music blaring on the first tee but ended with the home crowd stunned into near silence.

Grant and Stark had demanded that Europe captain Suzann Pettersen put them out first in the format where they share one ball and hit alternate shots, but they got off to a poor start, and could have lost the fourth hole too.

Stark holed short putts on the sixth and 11th holes to drag them back into the match before Grant rolled in from a dozen fee on the 13th to restore parity.

But Lexi Thompson, who has been in poor form this season, repaid the faith shown in her by US skipper Stacy Lewis with an eight-footer to win the 15th and when Grant missed a tiddler on the 17th, the US had a second point on the board.

The first had been posted by Ewing and Knight in the bottom match as they steamrollered Hull and Pedersen.

Hull, who has been battling a neck injury this week, and Pedersen had an error-strewn front nine, losing six holes. They won the 10th with a six-foot birdie putt from Pedersen but it was too little too late.

The middle two matches went to the end, which did not surprise Lewis, who said: "We knew just seeing the pairings that those were going to be tough and fortunately we were on the right side of it."

Hall and Boutier were always in their match with Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee and there was never more than one hole in it. But Boutier was unable to hole from 15 feet on the last as the Americans won a third point.

In the third match, world number two Nelly Korda had gifted Maguire and Nordqvist the first hole, hitting her opening shot into a lake when attempting to drive the first green.

But Korda and US Open champion Allisen Corpuz won three holes in succession from the third and also took the ninth after the Europeans had drawn level by winning the sixth and seventh.

The US went two ahead by the 11th but Maguire, who was unbeaten in five matches on her Solheim debut in 2021, birdied the 16th to reduce the deficit and rolled in another lengthy putt on the 17th to ensure the match went to the 18th. But Corpuz holed a short one to crush any hopes of Europe salvaging even a half point from the morning.

Friday afternoon features four fourball matches, with the format repeated on Saturday and 12 singles matches to follow on Sunday.

As defending champions, Europe need 14 of the 28 available points to retain the Solheim Cup, while the US need 14½ to regain it for the first time since 2017.

Graphic showing latest score from 2023 Solheim CupWatch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

55 comments

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 13:10

    It makes me laugh when I see people using words like Embarrassing to describe people at the top of their profession

  • Comment posted by david, today at 13:10

    No coming back from that walloping. Will be 7-1 at best by the end of today...

  • Comment posted by Billy , today at 13:05

    Celine Boutier being rested after carrying Georgia Hall this morning. Did well to take it down the last... Hall & Hull both dire

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:05

    These things happen, stir plenty time to turn it at
    around.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 13:04

    If Hull isn’t fit she shouldn’t be on the course.

    End of. Really let her team down today by not putting her hand up to say she wasn’t right.

  • Comment posted by Epicuriousness, today at 13:01

    I am a supporter of the women's game and watch often but the golf was poor this morning. Also, no shot tracer? Detracts from the coverage.

    • Reply posted by barrby, today at 13:10

      barrby replied:
      I too am a supporter, but so far its a poor look. Opening ceremony was beyond embarrassing, coverage poor, golf average/poor from Europe and atmosphere/crowd pretty flat.

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 12:58

    More proof that ladies can campaign for equal pay etc in every sport, but until spectators want to watch it, then the money isn't there

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:05

      Wee Brian replied:
      Nonsense.

  • Comment posted by myopinion, today at 12:56

    I'm not surprised a lot of people can't engage with the ladies game....no need for the party music and dancing in the stands. Like eurovision.

  • Comment posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 12:56

    But the USA don't like playing foursomes.

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 12:54

    I've literally just switched on the solheim cup tv coverage and can hear loud music in the background! It is the silliest and most uncalled-for stupidity I have ever heard. Needless to say I've switched it off......for good. If there's similar at the ryder cup next week then its dead.

    • Reply posted by barrby, today at 13:07

      barrby replied:
      It will be the same next week. Loud music seems to be the default to have ‘atmosphere’. It does the opposite in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 12:53

    Ridiculous course to choose for a match of this standing. Very poor access for spectators and too much hassle for the players

    • Reply posted by robert brown, today at 13:01

      robert brown replied:
      Your so right, watched a tournament a few years back, nightmare to get to, had to park at the bottom of a hill and they sent down buses to get us to the course, couldn’t have picked a worse venue for spectators.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:53

    What is going on guys. JR Ewing is playing with Michael Knight. Thats brings back great memories from my childhood

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:49

    Cant wait when Stacy Lewis plays Khang with Kang and then Zhang with Khang

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:47

    Sport for obvious reasons is dying - much like fishing stocks the economic models around certain sports will collapse very suddenly

    I'm the 1st generation of PC gamers from the 80's and I'm 53

    I like sport and watch on telly and I go to football 3 or 4 times a year - rugby once

    I like live sport but it's about atmosphere

    There is no atmosphere in the Solheim Cup it appears - why would you go?

    • Reply posted by TONY PAGE, today at 12:53

      TONY PAGE replied:
      PC gamer you need to get out and play sports not play on kids toys.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:45

    Thats what happens when you have two team competitions played on consecutive weeks. It seems this Solheim Cup is more low key to the real event starting next week which is a shame as they could have promoted both events equally

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:43

    The commentators have said the atmosphere at the Solheim Cup is terrific. Wow. I need to turn up the volume on my tv as it sounds really flat to me. And why play the song, Barbie Girl in the background. Thats not going to make crowd shout louder as half of them dont seem that bothered

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 12:40

    Game over already, the same will happen at the ryder cup aswell.

  • Comment posted by sideshowbob, today at 12:39

    bery lastly, there arnt many people watching, this is poor all round

  • Comment posted by Whitey, today at 12:39

    Forget it Europe. USA are fired up and we have no chance. My prediction is around 17-11 to America.

    • Reply posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 12:48

      Freedom is not Free replied:
      Think you’re being optimistic

      Not sure Europe will get to double figures

  • Comment posted by Leeroy111, today at 12:39

    Let’s be honest. No one really cares. I mean, there’s empty seats in the gallery on the 1st tee. The real golf is next week.

Top Stories

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport