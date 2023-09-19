Last updated on .From the section Golf

Gemma Dryburgh is one of four British and Irish players on the European team

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh says there is no fear factor about her Solheim Cup debut because "she knows she is just as good" as the star names on the US team.

Dryburgh will make her first appearance for Europe in the biennial contest this week at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

She is not fazed by going up against superstars Lilia Vu and Nelly Korda.

"Maybe two years ago it would have been a bit more intimidating but not now I have played with and against the girls week to week," the 30-year-old said.

"I'm friends with a couple of the American girls, so it is not scary. I know what to expect and I know I am just as good as them, so there is no reason to fret or be scared of anyone."

Europe, captained by Norway's Suzann Pettersen, are slim favourites for the match - despite the presence of world numbers two Vu and three Korda - as they seek a record third win in succession.

Dryburgh's rise to the top of women's golf has been a rapid one since she found herself seeking a LPGA Tour card at qualifying school barely two years ago.

Since that arduous week in December 2021, the Aberdonian has flourished, surpassing the $1m (£808,000) mark in career earnings on the LPGA Tour and winning the 2022 Japan Classic.

She was inside the world top 50 for a few weeks earlier this year and is now at a highly creditable number 54, given the strength in depth in the women's game now.

"My goal every year is to keep improving - and I think I am," Dryburgh, who was one of Pettersen's wildcard selections, told BBC Scotland Sport.

"I remember when I missed Q School in 2019 - that was a disappointing time but I had to make a few changes in my game to push on and that was important.

"Since Covid, it has been a gradual improvement although the depth of the game is incredible now so we all have to keep improving and working hard."

Gemma Dryburgh went to college in America in a bid to fast-track her career as a professional

Dryburgh says she was excited by the "goodies and clothes" in her room on arrival at Finca Cortesin and is relishing the team environment of the Solheim Cup.

She intends to "bring some good banter, camaraderie and vibes" to the team room as well as suggesting some traditional Scottish ceilidh music for the Spotify list.

Scotland will be represented in both of the huge transatlantic meetings this year, with Robert MacIntyre poised to make his Ryder Cup debut next week at Marco Simone in Rome.

Dryburgh believes the Scottish amateur scene is in a good place at the moment and has noticed some talented youngsters in the next generation.

"It is great to see the Saltire flying on both the Solheim and Ryder Cup teams," added Dryburgh, who has a new wedge in her bag with Gaelic engraved on it that means 'be clutch'.

"And there are some really good girls coming through - I was lucky enough to play with some in the Scottish Open Pro-Am last year and I speak [about them] to Kathryn Imrie, who is head coach of the women's team. Hopefully, I can give back and inspire a few of them.

"When I was growing up, it was great to have role models, Catriona [Matthew] was obviously a big one, and hopefully I can inspire the next generation to keep going and work hard."