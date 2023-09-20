Last updated on .From the section Golf

BBC Sport has live radio and text commentaries and daily TV highlights as Europe aim to win the Solheim Cup for a record third time in a row.

Team Europe, captained by Norwegian Suzann Pettersen, go up against a United States team led by Stacy Lewis from 22-24 September at Finca Cortesin in the Andalucia region of Spain.

Europe's 12-strong team features England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, with Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh making her Solheim Cup debut at the age of 30.

The United States team includes the second and third highest ranked players in the world - Lilia Vu and Nelly Korda.

Rose Zhang, 20, makes her debut for the US, after winning the Americas Open in June, becoming the first player since 1951 to win on her LPGA debut.

You can listen live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and there are also daily highlights on BBC Two and online.

There will be a daily live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, with latest scores, analysis and the best of social media, plus video clips.

Teams

Team Europe

Captain: Suzann Pettersen (Nor)

Vice-captains: Laura Davies (Eng), Caroline Martens (Nor) and Anna Nordqvist (Swe - serving as playing vice-captain)

Automatic qualifiers: Celine Boutier (Fra), Maja Stark (Swe), Carlota Ciganda (Spa), Linn Grant (Swe), Georgia Hall (Eng), Charley Hull (Eng), Leona Maguire (Irl), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)

Captain's picks: Gemma Dryburgh (Sco), Caroline Hedwall (Swe), Emily Pedersen (Den), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe)

Team USA

Captain: Stacy Lewis

Assistant captains: Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis and Angela Stanford

Automatic qualifiers: Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Andrea Lee, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang

Captain's picks: Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight, Angel Yin

BBC coverage on TV, radio & online

All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 22 September

07:00-18:45 - Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app

14:00-18:45 - Live radio coverage - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app

19:00-20:00 - Highlights - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 23 September

07:00-18:45 - Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app

19:00-20:00 - Highlights - BBC Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 24 September

10:00-18:45 - Live radio coverage and text commentary - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app

19:00-20:00 - Highlights - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.