The second round will continue on Saturday morning at Wentworth as play was stopped due to failing light

BMW PGA Championship - second round -10 S Soderberg (Swe), L Aberg (Swe); -9 M Kawamura (Jap), T Detry (Bel), A Meronk (Pol), T Fleetwood (Eng); -8 S Straka (Aus), A Rai (Eng), M Hellingkilde (Den) Selected others: -7 T Hatton (Eng), M Baldwin (Eng); -6 J Rahm (Spa), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -4 S Lowry (Ire); -1 R McIlroy (NI), J Rose (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy came through a chaotic last hole to finish on the projected cut mark at the BMW PGA Championship.

Following an 80-minute fog delay, the second day finished amid farcical scenes with four groups waiting on the 18th tee and Thomas Bjorn exchanging words with a drunk spectator.

With the light failing, Mcllroy two-putted to keep alive the prospect of every member of the European Ryder Cup team making the cut.

"It's a bit of a mad dash," he said.

"The fog obviously delayed things but I've never remembered having that many players on 17 and 18. It's not as if they teed us off in tighter slots or anything," added Northern Irishman McIlroy, 34, who shot a one-under-par 71 on Friday.

"It's hard for me trying to play the last well and make the cut, it's a bit of a scramble to get finished. I don't know what you could do about that apart from less players in the field."

Four-time Major winner McIlroy will have to wait until Saturday morning, when the second round will resume, to find out if he has indeed made the cut.

Earlier, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre revealed he was heckled by a spectator who said he had bet against him.

MacIntyre was playing alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick and carded a 69 to make the cut.

At the top of the leaderboard, Ryder Cup debutant Ludvig Aberg continued his good form by gaining a share of the lead at Wentworth with fellow Swede Sebastian Soderberg at 10 under par.

Aberg - who is one of captain Luke Donald's six picks for the 2023 event - bounced back from a double bogey on the ninth hole with five birdies on the back nine, including three straight to close out his round of 66.

England's Tommy Fleetwood finished the day in a four-way tie for second on nine under after a six-under-par 66 while his compatriot Aaron Rai is one shot back, tied for third.