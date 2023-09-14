Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre is heading to Rome for the Ryder Cup

Robert MacIntyre says winning the Ryder Cup is "the only thing that matters" as he prepares for his tournament debut.

MacIntyre claimed his spot on Luke Donald's team by finishing third on the European points list.

The Scot, 27, is playing this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the Open de France next week.

"Getting to the Ryder Cup was a great goal but we don't finish there, there's so much more to go," MacIntyre told BBC Sport.

"Now it's getting real. It's about winning the Ryder Cup. The only thing that matters is winning the Ryder Cup. You don't want to be on the losing side.

"I can't wait for the first tee shot or the first tee shot that I hit in a match. I've watched so many Ryder Cups as a kid."

Europe are aiming to win back the trophy following a chastening 19-9 defeat to the USA in 2021.

And MacIntyre says he and his team-mates connected well during a recent practice round at the host course at the Marco Simone club in Rome.

"Everyone got to know each other almost on a different level," he said. "You dream of it as a kid to get in that team, to be playing for Europe. You're sitting there talking to Rory [McIlroy], John [Rahm] and Justin [Rose] - guys that have been and done it at the top level, have won majors and been world number ones.

"This is the level I'm playing at for the Ryder Cup and I'm their team-mate, they're going to be fighting as much as I'm going to be fighting for the same cause."