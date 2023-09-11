Positives to take from Irish Open performance - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has lamented some "bad swings" which proved costly in denying the Northern Irishman a potential second Irish Open win of his career.

The world number two was well in contention to repeat his 2016 success at the K Club but found the water four times on the final day.

McIlroy ended on nine under par, five behind winner Vincent Norrman.

"The two balls in the water at 16, that was my race run," reflected McIlroy of his lost opportunity on Sunday.

"Just a couple of bad swings. Seven and 16 this week have kind of been my bogey holes. I've hit six balls in the water in those two holes this week," added the four-time major winner.

"That's basically what did me in this week, but there was some good stuff in there, positive signs."

McIlroy cited an improvement in the back injury he has been struggling with in recent weeks as another "big positive", as well as his accuracy off the tee on Sunday.

"I got the ball on the fairway but just didn't take advantage of getting the ball on the fairway.

"After we came back [from a delay caused by heavy rain] I made a good birdie on four and for the most part I did what I wanted to do.

"In the middle of the seventh fairway, 13 under par for the tournament. If someone had told me you just need to make two more birdies on your way in and you would win I obviously would have taken that.

"Not making birdie on 10, then hitting it in the water on 11 and then got that shot back with a good putt on 13.

"I'm disappointed with how it finished but it's time to regroup, have a Ryder Cup practice trip [to Rome] and have a good session there and then on to Wentworth [for the PGA Championship].

"I played ok. I had a bit of a right miss all week so that's something to work on over the next few days and hopefully get that right for Wentworth."