Hull (left) claimed the last of her two LPGA Tour victories in October 2022

Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard -16T M Lee (Aus), C Hull (Eng); -14 Y Ruoning (Chn); -12 A Ewing (US); -11T M Reid (Eng), MH Lee (Kor), A Jutanugarn (Tha), Y Saso (Jpn), M Metraux (Swi), P Chien (Tpe) Selected: -6 B Henderson (Can); - 3 L Ko (NZ) Full leaderboard

Minjee Lee edged out England's Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Lee carded a final-round 71, while Hull posted a 69 as the pair both finished on 16-under 272 to ensure extra holes.

On the second replaying of the par-four 18th hole, Lee's approach shot landed her three feet from the cup and she tapped in for a birdie, while Hull missed her birdie putt and made par.

It gave Australian Lee her first LPGA title since the 2022 US Women's Open.

Lee held a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati and moved to 18 under as she birdied the second, seventh and eighth holes.

However, a double bogey at the par-five 12th allowed Hull to catch her with three straight birdies at holes 14 to 16.

"I think I had a few moments where I was like, I really felt like I was losing, but I wasn't," Lee told the Golf Channel.

"We were pretty much tied. I was like, 'Let's just play till the end and see where it ends up'. So I didn't give up, I just played every shot to the best I could."

China's Yin Ruoning posted a 67 to finish third at 14 under, with defending champion Ally Ewing coming fourth, while England's Mel Reid finished in a six-way tie for fifth at 11 under.