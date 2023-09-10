Last updated on .From the section Golf

Trichat Cheenglab's victory was her first on the Ladies European Tour

Big Green Egg Open final leaderboard -12 T Cheenglab (Thai); -11 L Hall (Wal), N Broch Estrup (Den); -10 S Kjellker (Swe), C Williams (Wal) Selected: -8 H Davis (Eng); -6 H Burke (Eng); -4 L Young (Eng) Full leaderboard

Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab birdied the last to pip Wales' Lydia Hall to victory at the Big Green Egg Open on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Hall, 35, had held the lead before bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes.

She missed out on what would have been just her second LET victory despite making birdie on 18 for a round of 68.

Cheenglab's five-under-par 67 saw her finish 12 under, with Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup alongside Hall on 11 under after a 65 on Sunday.

Cheenglab, 28, matched Hall's four on the par-five final hole to clinch her first LET win.

Wales' Chloe Williams finished in a tie for fourth on -10, with England's Hayley Davis in a group on -8 at the Hilversumsche Golf Club in the Netherlands.