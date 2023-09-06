Last updated on .From the section Golf

Gareth Bale played in a PGA Tour Pro-Am event in California in February

Former Wales footballer Gareth Bale and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic will play in a Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match.

The pair will represent Team Monty, led by former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie, in Rome.

Corey Pavin, who led the United States against Montgomerie's Europe at the 2010 Ryder Cup, is the other captain.

"I can't wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup," Djokovic said.

The Serb is currently preparing for his record 47th men's Grand Slam semi-final after beating Taylor Fritz at the US Open.

The all-star match will take place on Wednesday, 27 September at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club before the Ryder Cup - a biennial tournament between the US and Europe - starts at the same venue two days later.

Also taking part are former AC Milan footballer Andriy Shevchenko and F1 driver Carlos Sainz, who races for Italian team Ferrari.

Former Real Madrid forward Bale, who retired from football in January as Wales' all-time leading goal-scorer, has played in a PGA Tour event.

"The Ryder Cup is a special event, having experienced the incredible atmosphere at Europe's win in 2010 [at Wales' Celtic Manor]" he said.

"I can't wait to experience some of that magic again in Rome in a few weeks' time."

The players are not being split into Europe v US teams and the rest of the line-up includes England's Kipp Popert and Italy's Tomasso Perrino, recent winners on the Golfers with a Disability Tour, former Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz, Italian professional surfer Leonardo Fioravanti, actor Kathryn Newton, and YouTuber Garrett Hilbert.