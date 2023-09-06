Ryder Cup 2023: Rory McIlroy says Team Europe in 'really good spot'

Rory McIlroy has increased confidence about Europe's Ryder Cup chances and has backed the selection of Swedish youngster Ludvig Aberg.

McIlroy admits earlier this year he had concerns about Europe's prospects in the match against the United States.

"I thought we were going to have a really tough time but the closer we've got to the cup, the more I'm liking what the team has become," he said.

McIlroy described 23-year-old rookie Aberg "as an unbelievable player".

The Swede only turned professional in June but victory at the European Masters in Switzerland - a week after finishing fourth at the Czech Masters - convinced Europe's captain Luke Donald to name him as one of his six wildcards.

"There were a few of us who were saying that it was a no-brainer but people hadn't seen him play in Europe and then he comes over and finishes fourth and wins in Switzerland," added McIlroy in an interview with BBC Sport Northern Ireland on the eve of this week's Irish Open at The K Club.

"The people over here who maybe were a little bit sceptical about it all realised what the hype was all about. He's probably got one of my favourite swings in the world."

'Transitional time for Europe'

With the likes of Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood not eligible for selection following their move to LIV Golf, McIlroy added that this year was inevitably going to be a "transitional time for Europe".

"There was going to be a lot of rookies on the team with a few of those older guys making some decisions that didn't allow them to be a part of it any more.

"Someone like Ludvig, Nicolai Hojgaard and Bob MacIntyre - I think it's great to have them on the team because it injects a fresh, youthful exuberance into the whole dynamic of the week which is really cool.

"I think we've got a great chance. There's a really good mix of experience and youth in there. I think we're in a really good spot heading to Rome."

Rory McIlroy's only Irish Open victory came at the K Club in 2016

McIlroy's participation at the K Club this week sees his return to the venue where he clinched his only Irish Open triumph in 2016.

The Northern Irishman produced a stunning finish seven years ago as a sensational three-wood second shot on 16 set up a crucial birdie before another marvellous fairway wood at the last ensured a tap-in eagle putt which left him three clear of Russell Knox and Bradley Dredge.

"It's nice to be back. It feels like a long time ago," added the 34-year-old Holywood man.

"Coming back, it's just trying to re-familiarise myself with the golf course because the only time I've really played this place was during the Irish Open in 2016."

McIlroy said that his memorable shot on the 70th hole seven years ago probably remains among the two best of his career alongside the stunning two iron at the last during his Scottish Open triumph this year.

"I'll never forget when the ball landed on 16, the roar of the crowd right of the river was incredible.

"The 18th was more like the cherry on top. I didn't necessarily need to make that eagle but that's the way the whole thing finished."