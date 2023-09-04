Close menu

Ryder Cup: Ludvig Aberg in Europe team to face United States in Rome

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Ludvig Aberg with the European Masters trophy
Ludvig Aberg began 2023 as an amateur and was ranked 3,073rd in the world - victory in Switzerland lifted him to number 90

Newly turned professional Ludvig Aberg will make his Ryder Cup bow for Europe after being named in captain Luke Donald's six wildcard picks on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who only turned professional in June, won the European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday.

"I have faith in Ludvig - I think he'll be a generational player," said Donald.

Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard have also been picked for the 12-man team to face the United States in Rome.

They join Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre who claimed the six automatic qualification spots for the biennial match, taking place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from 29 September-1 October.

Europe will attempt to regain the Ryder Cup from the United States on home soil following a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

'I was blown away by his game'

Prior to Monday's announcement the possible inclusion of Sweden's Aberg had been a significant and exciting talking point given his lack of experience.

Shooting 65 and 67 alongside Donald in the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this year was an excellent early audition for a spot.

And the former world number one amateur, who finished first in the PGA Tour University rankings to earn his card, underlined his rich potential at Crans-sur-Sierre in the final qualifying event to make the quickest transition from the amateur ranks to the Ryder Cup in the contest's history.

"He's going to be around a long time and do amazing things," Donald added.

"If he wasn't going to play this one, he was going to play the next eight. That's how good I think he is.

"He hits some of the most amazing shots. If you look at his statistics this year he would be the number one driver in the world ahead of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, and those are pretty high standards for someone just coming out of college.

"We obviously knew what he was doing in the college scene. You look at what he did in those four years and the only comparable players really were Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. He is that good. I played with him in Detroit and was blown away by his game."

Poland's Adrian Meronk, 30, has not been selected, despite winning the Italian Open on the Ryder Cup course in May and sitting third in the DP World Tour rankings.

"There were a number of players that you could make a good argument to be on that team that aren't. Those are difficult decisions," Donald added.

"I've been in that position myself - I know what it feels like and it's gut-wrenching. I spoke to them all and it's never easy but they handled it with class."

Comments

Join the conversation

244 comments

  • Comment posted by Robinarabia, today at 15:03

    Lowry can count himself lucky. Had a poor season, and perhaps his friendship /potential partnership with McIlroy has played into the Captain's thinking? He might be more accustomed to the big occasion, but Meronk is hitting the ball better at the moment, and can rightfully feel aggrieved. From an Irish golf fan.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 15:11

      paul replied:
      Agreed 100%

  • Comment posted by Miasoldman, today at 14:57

    Good picks. Hard one for Meronk though

    • Reply posted by Googolplexian, today at 15:09

      Googolplexian replied:
      Meronk blew his chances on the 17th and 18th at Crans Sur Sierre at the end of his 2nd round last week. Whereas Aberg grabbed his over the last 4 holes of the final round.

      Brave choice to pick Aberg and Hojgaard ignoring several higher ranked player, but they could be the future of European golf.

  • Comment posted by Hoodie, today at 15:03

    A lot of people on here ridiculing the Ludvig selection are going to look very silly when they eventually realise just how good he is

    • Reply posted by Googolplexian, today at 15:20

      Googolplexian replied:
      He's pretty unknown in the UK, but if you look at his college record you can understand how he got the nod.

      Best US college player two years in a row, that's the background of Jon Rahm.

      And does anybody seriously think the European journey pros with a higher world ranking are likely to do any better.

      It's a punt but not really a lot of downside given the alternatives

  • Comment posted by dickie, today at 14:51

    I'm pleased to see Rose in the team.

    • Reply posted by Hants Fan, today at 14:53

      Hants Fan replied:
      Yep his form has been pretty good this year

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 15:09

    I am Irish and Shane Lowry does not deserve his place this time. Sorry but what has he done this season. Luke said he wanted players in form ?? So explain Luke. All others no complaints Luke.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 15:12

      Eddy replied:
      Spot on. Meronk must be gutted

  • Comment posted by theharvvgc, today at 15:19

    Adrian Meronk won the Australian, Irish and Italian Opens, has 5 other top 10s, is 3rd on the Race to Dubai and has won at the host venue, yet he hasn’t received a captains pick for the Ryder Cup in Rome !!

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 15:36

      steve replied:
      correct

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 14:57

    Great picks, youth and experience well done mr Donald you have passed the first test . Aberg to beat Thomas by the dog licence …… cmon Europe

    • Reply posted by Googolplexian, today at 15:22

      Googolplexian replied:
      The USA don't look the scary team they did 2 years ago, but having said that their worst player on the world rankings is Rickie Fowler at 26, whereas 5 of the European team are ranked worse than that.

      But matchplay golf doesn't always go to form, and it is certainly a more positive prospect than last time.

  • Comment posted by Scotty, today at 15:07

    Feel for Meronk. Very unlucky considering he's also won on the course they will be playing. Not sure how Lowry justified his place given form. Hope it's a great Ryder Cup regardless.

    • Reply posted by Googolplexian, today at 15:31

      Googolplexian replied:
      Looks like a lot of Donald's thinking came down to form last week at Crans Sur Sierre.

      Meronk had the opportunity and seriously bottled it which didn't auger well for the pressure cooker atmosphere of the Ryder Cup.

      Whereas Aberg took his opportunity and finished strongly.

  • Comment posted by theharvvgc, today at 15:17

    Lowry very lucky to get a pick

  • Comment posted by Dave_Cee, today at 15:08

    Of the 12 who lost in 2021, 7 return this time and the 5 not playing are all on the LIV tour and therefore couldn't have been considered?

    I think there would be a strong case for Meronk instead of Lowry.

  • Comment posted by HaychTea, today at 15:09

    People complaining that it's too risky to put in Aberg, and a combination of Garcia, Poulter and Westwood should've got in. Do you remember 2 years ago? Who was playing in the European squad that got trounced? And which team was fielding its youngest squad in it's history? Maybe youth can work for Europe this time

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 15:23

      Eddy replied:
      Most people seem to be complaining about Lowry’s inclusion not Aberg’s

  • Comment posted by jarvish, today at 14:51

    Meronk/Hojgaard was a 50/50 I think, but otherwise the team pretty much picked itself. Good luck Europe!

    • Reply posted by Googolplexian, today at 15:12

      Googolplexian replied:
      He's ignored 9 European players who are higher in the world rankings than Aberg so bold choice.

      I'd never heard of Aberg until last week, but he was up at Rahm's level in US Collegiate golf, so could be a superstar of the future

  • Comment posted by LondonSportsFan, today at 14:54

    Bold decision! Previous campaigns have been ruined by carrying players based on name rather than form, so you've got to give Donald credit for not just playing it safe against a strong looking US side. Win win for Aberg as well, if he plays well he's a hero, if he doesn't the captain will get the blame for picking a player who wasn't ready!

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 15:24

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      “Wasn’t ready” - you obviously don’t realise how good he is. He’s just bloody won last weekend having been a pro for a few months!!!!

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 14:51

    Great selections. Think there's a really nice balance to the team and hope the rookies can shine in the fourballs in particular. Incredible Aberg has made it having only turned professional in June. Undoubtedly the right decision though.

  • Comment posted by nonethewiser, today at 15:09

    As if the DP World Tour wasn't on a big enough downer, Donald then picks only two regular tour players. Aberg is fine by me, but Lowry has no decent recent form and Meronk has been competitive. Feel sorry for Rasmus, two inhibiting injuries in 2023 have cost him big time in every sense.

  • Comment posted by Dovey, today at 15:09

    There's no real surprise here but I feel very sorry for Meronk who is unlucky to miss out Glad to see Hojgaard in as I sonlt think he'll be easily affected by the atmosphere.
    I think the only one that can count themselves lucky here is Lowry, as I would have had Meronk in place of him.
    The 'cameraderie' of a team has less to do with success in this comp than folk think.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:11

    The US team looks formidable. But who here wants to beat an average US team as beating the very best feels so much sweeter dont you think

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 14:54

    Aberg is a big shout but he doesn't lack confidence. A gut pick.....

    • Reply posted by RVM, today at 15:37

      RVM replied:
      Last week really strong finish under pressure did not put a foot wrong

  • Comment posted by Haps, today at 14:56

    Great picks, looking forward to the Ryder cup⛳️👍

  • Comment posted by Golfer62, today at 14:52

    Great picks and let’s look forward to an exciting Ryder Cup.

