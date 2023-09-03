Matt Fitzpatrick will be competing for Europe for the third time in the Ryder Cup

European Masters final leaderboard -19 L Aaberg (Swe); -17 A Bjork (Swe); -16 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), C Syme (Sco); -15 A Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Luiten (Ned), N Hoejgaard (Den), Selected others: -14 E Pepperell (Eng); -13 A Meronk (Pol); -12 P Harrington (Ire); -11 M Wallace (Eng); -3 R MacIntyre (Sco) Full leaderboard

Matt Fitzpatrick booked his place at the Ryder Cup with a tie for third as Sweden's Ludvig Aberg won the European Masters in Switzerland.

The 2022 US Open champion's performance means he replaces fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood as one of the two automatic final qualifiers for Europe.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre claimed the other spot despite finishing 55th.

Aberg, winner by two strokes on 19 under, hopes to be one of captain Luke Donald's six wildcard picks on Monday.

Fellow Swede Alexander Bjork finished second, with both of the top two capitalising on overnight leader Fitzpatrick's late struggles in Crans-sur-Sierre.

The 29-year-old Englishman made three bogeys in the final four holes to blow his chances of drawing level with Spanish great Seve Ballesteros for the most wins at the event, having triumphed twice before.

Prior to this weekend Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton had all come through the European and world points lists to earn selection for Europe's team.

The United States finalised their 12-man team last Tuesday for the 29 September-1 October match in Rome.

MacIntyre's appearance in the Italian capital will be his first for Europe after he held off Yannik Paul, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui to secure the third spot on the European points list.

"I am so excited," said the 27-year-old. "It's been a tough qualifying campaign, but I am pleased with the way I have dealt with the challenge and to have earned one of the six automatic spots.

"I've worked hard to play in the Ryder Cup, but now it's important that we go on and win it."

Fitzpatrick will be competing for Europe for the third time at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, having played in the United States in 2016 and 2021.

The big question now is who Donald will select on Monday, although it would be a major surprise if Aberg, who only turned professional in June, was not picked along with Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry, leaving two remaining spots.

Aberg began the final round two shots behind Fitzpatrick and was three back by the time the Englishman carded his third birdie of the day on the 13th.

But Aberg compiled four birdies in a row from the 14th to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

"I figured a win would put me in a good position [for the Ryder Cup] but honestly I've been doing a pretty good job of not thinking about it too much," said the 23-year-old.

"It would mean the world obviously. I think, as a young golfer growing up in Sweden and in Europe, those are the events you want to be a part of and if I ever get the chance to be a part of that I'm going to be over the moon. It would be really cool."