Matt Fitzpatrick booked his place at the Ryder Cup with a third-place finish as Sweden's Ludvig Aberg won the European Masters in Switzerland.

The 2022 US Open champion's performance means he replaces fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood as one of the two automatic final qualifiers for Europe.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre claimed the other spot despite finishing 55th.

Aberg, winner by two strokes on 19 under, hopes to be one of captain Luke Donald's six wildcard picks on Monday.

Fellow Swede Alexander Bjork finished second, with both of the top two capitalising on overnight leader Fitzpatrick's late struggles in Crans-sur-Sierre.

The 29-year-old Englishman made three bogeys in the final four holes to blow his chances of drawing level with Spanish great Seve Ballesteros for the most wins at the event, having triumphed twice before.

Prior to this weekend Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton had all come through the European and world points lists to earn selection for Europe's team.

The United States finalised their 12-man team last Tuesday for the 29 September-1 October match in Rome.

