Leona Maguire tied for fourth at the 2022 Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

Leona Maguire says that last year's Women's Irish Open was a "big learning experience" as she prepares for an exciting but demanding week at Dromoland Castle.

Maguire tees off on Thursday at 09:06 BST alongside defending champion Klara Spilkova and home amateur Aine Donegan.

Cavan-born Maguire finished tied fourth in last year's tournament, a shot behind the Czech Republic's Spilkova.

"It's a busy week for me," said world number 17 Maguire.

"There's a lot of demands on my time and you're trying to give everybody as much time as you can and still prepare."

Maguire, who finished tied 16th in the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle earlier this month, added: "There's a lot of things to juggle this week and that was a big learning experience for me last year, but at the same time, you're so appreciative of everyone who comes out and follows.

"You meet people who say they've followed you for the past 10-15 years and you want to do as well as you possibly can for them."

The Women's Irish Open returned to the Ladies European Tour schedule in 2022 after a ten-year hiatus.

First played in 1994, the tournament has never produced an Irish winner. While Maguire appears the most likely to deliver a first Irish win in the event, Donegal amateur Donegan offered an exciting glimpse of her abilities when contended at the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach in July.

Returning to County Clare venue Dromoland Castle, which staged the tournament last year, Maguire hopes to deliver a strong performance as she builds up to her second Solheim Cup appearance next month having starred as a rookie in Europe's win over the United States in 2021.

"It doesn't seem like that long ago that I was going to Irish Opens and Solheim Cups looking for my balls signed and pictures to be taken," said the two-time LPGA Tour winner.

"It's still always a little bit surreal when you have little kids come out to get things signed.

"It's one thing to watch it on TV, to actually see it in real life is very different and they're the memories that stay with you when you see someone hit a drive off the tee or hole a big putt.

"Nice that so many young and old fans will get to experience that this week."