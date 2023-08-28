Close menu

Solheim Cup: World number one Lilia Vu among nine qualifiers for US team

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lilia Vu holding the winners trophy following her victory at the Women's Open in August.
Vu has won the Chevron Championship and the Women's Open this year.

World number one Lilia Vu and second-ranked Nelly Korda are among nine automatic qualifiers who will represent the United States at the Solheim Cup next month.

LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang, who won the Mizuho Americas Open on her professional debut in June, is also named.

The team, captained by Stacy Lewis, is made up by Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Andrea Lee and Lexi Thompson, Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin.

"I am so excited to have these nine players on the team," said Lewis.

"The last year has been exciting - and challenging - and to have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain.

"Even the rookies aren't true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won't be overwhelmed by the experience."

Thompson, who is making her sixth appearance at the tournament, and Zhang qualified as the two highest-ranked Americans who were not in the top seven of the country's Solheim Cup standings.

Ewing, Knight and Yin round out the team as Lewis' captain's picks.

"It's an honour to be on this team, for me to be with the best players in the world as well as be an athlete that represents her country," said Zhang.

"I can't wait to go to Spain and tee it up with these amazing girls, and at the same time represent the red, white and blue."

The tournament starts on 22 September at the Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain, as the US look to dethrone reigning champions Europe.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.