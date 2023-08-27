Last updated on .From the section Golf

A double bogey by Ko (left) on the first extra hole handed Khang the chance to clinch a play-off win

Canadian Women's Open final leaderboard -9 M Khang (US), JY Ko (Kor); -7 R Yin (Chn); -6 H Green (Aus), SY Kim (Kor); -5 L Grant (Swe), L Coughlin (US); -4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Y Saso (Jpn), IG Chun (Kor) Selected: -3 G Hall (Eng); -2 B Henderson (Can), A Corpuz (US); +1 M Lee (Aus), C Boutier (Fra), L Vu (US); +2 N Korda (US) Full leaderboard

Megan Khang won her first LPGA title after she birdied the 18th hole to force a play-off at the Canadian Women's Open.

South Korea's world number four Ko Jin-young had edged in front with a three-under 69 to finish on nine under.

American Khang, 25, started the final round with a three-shot lead but fell behind as she dropped five shots.

But Khang regrouped on the last to tie with Ko, with par enough for her to clinch victory on the first extra hole.

The win in Vancouver came in Khang's 191st career LPGA start.

"I know my game is kind of trending and it's matured over the past few years, so I was like 'it's going to happen; it's just a matter of time'," said the world number 27, who shot 74 on Sunday.

"This course suited my game very well and I'm just pumped to finally get the first one."

That chance looked to be slipping away after three bogeys on the first 10 holes, although Khang responded with back-to-back birdies to get back to 10 under.

However, two more bogeys - the second coming on the 17th hole - opened the door for Ko to snatch the lead after a round featuring four birdies and one bogey.

There had been only four birdies all day on the par-four 18th but Khang held her nerve to claim the fifth and secure her first career play-off.

In May, Ko had beaten Minjee Lee in a play-off to win the Founders Cup for her 26th professional title, but a double bogey handed Khang the chance to end her long wait for a first LPGA win.