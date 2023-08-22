Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is rewarded for winning her maiden LPGA Tour title in Japan with a wildcard spot

Europe's Solheim Cup team will feature three British players as they chase a third successive victory over the United States in Spain in September.

England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are among eight automatic qualifiers while Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh has been selected as a wildcard pick.

"It's so special and has been a dream of mine growing up," said Dryburgh, who will make her Solheim Cup debut.

The 18th Solheim Cup will be held at Finca Cortesin, from 22-24 September.

Captain Suzann Pettersen, who announced her four wildcard picks on Tuesday, has also selected Denmark's Emily Pedersen as well as Swedes Madelene Sagstrom and Caroline Hedwall.

The addition of Sagstrom and Hedwall takes the number of Swedish players in the 12-strong team to five, with Linn Grant, Anna Nordqvist and Maja Stark having already qualified.

Ireland's Leona Maguire, France's Celine Boutier and Carlota Ciganda of Spain had also already confirmed their spots in the squad.

Dryburgh, who won her maiden LPGA Tour event in Japan last September, added: "To be part of Team Europe means so much and getting the win in Japan has given me so much confidence."

"Gemma has had a fantastic past two years," said Norwegian skipper Pettersen, who holed the winning putt at Gleneagles in 2019 and was a non-playing vice-captain two years ago as Catriona Matthew again led the side to victory in Ohio.

"She has elevated her game and started to feel comfortable among the best players in the world. I couldn't think of a nicer person to complement the team."