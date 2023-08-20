Dan Brown had his overnight six-shot lead cut to two on the final day but regrouped to clinch a first DP World Tour victory

ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboards Men: -15 D Brown (Eng); -10 A Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 E Pepperell (Eng); -5 A Otaegui (Spa), J Parry (Eng), M Helligkilde (Den), C Syme (Scot), W Nienaber (SA); - 3 M Baldwin (Eng), M Southgate (Eng) Selected others: Even T McKibbin (NI); +1 R Mansell (Eng); +5 E Ferguson (Scot) Full leaderboard Women: -8 A Pano (USA) wins after a play-off , G Cowley (Eng), E Henseleit (Ger); -7 R O'Toole (USA); -6 O Cowan (Ger); -5 A Munoz (Sp), D Dagar (Ind); -4 P Chien (Taipei); -3 K Metraux (Sui); Selected others: -2 C Williams (Wal); Even G Hall (Eng), L Maguire (Ire); +1 M Steen (USA) +2 S Meadow (NI), E Pederson (Den); +3 B B Law (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Dan Brown secured a wire-to-wire victory in the World Invitational men's event as USA's Alexa Pano won the women's title on her 19th birthday.

Yorkshireman Brown's six-shot overnight lead was cut to two by the 13th but he then rolled in two successive 20-foot birdie putts to regain control.

Brown, 28, sealed his first DP World Tour win with his 15-under-par total five clear of Alex Fitzpatrick.

Massachusetts teenager Pano earned her first LPGA Tour win after a play-off.

Pano looked set to win in regulation after birdieing the 17th and 18th to card a six-under-66 but was then joined in the clubhouse on eight under by Germany's Esther Henseleit before England's third-round leader Gabriella Cowley made it a three-woman play-off by sensationally rolling in a 30-foot eagle at the last.

After Henseleit dropped out of the play-off following the first tie hole, London-born Cowley, 27, looked set to land a career-changing first victory as she had a three-footer to win at the next but missed with a nervy effort.

American Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday by winning the event which was jointly-sanctioned by the LPGA and the Ladies European Tour

After the players went down the par-five 18th for the fourth time on Sunday, Pano's birdie secured her a £177,000 triumph in the equal prize money tournament, which was co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.

"It feels so surreal that it's happened. I can't actually process that," said a shocked-looking Pano, whose caddie this week was her father Rick.

Standing on the 13th tee, US Solheim Cup player Ryannn O'Toole looked in control of the tournament as she led by three shot on nine under.

However, the 2021 Scottish Open champion double bogeyed the 13th to suddenly drop into the joint lead after Pano had birdied the 14th to also move to seven under.

Pano recovered from a dropped shot as the 16th to birdie the closing two holes with O'Toole appearing out of contention after suffering three-putt bogeys on the 15th and 17th.

But she created an eight-foot eagle chance at the last which would have ensured a four-women play-off had she holed it.

'I could never have dreamed this up' - Brown

Brown, who hails from Northallerton in North Yorkshire, led by six shots going into the final round and while he bogeyed the first and third, looked in total control as birdies on the fifth, sixth and 10th re-established his overnight advantage.

However, he wobbled with three successive bogeys from the 11th which suddenly left him only two ahead of a charging Fitzpatrick, brother of last year's US Open winner Matt.

However, former EuroPro Tour and Challenge Tour player Brown showed the prowess which had seen him post rounds of 64, 66, 67 over the first three days, as he birdied the next two holes and the 17th which meant he could enjoy the walk up to the final hole.

"I just managed to hit some good shots after the blip on 11, 12, 13," said Brown, whose outstanding driving was the feature of his superb play in Northern Ireland.

"I could never have dreamed this up in the past, however many years or whatever it is. I don't think it's sunk in."

Fitzpatrick recorded his DP World career-best finish to date with a two-under par 68 to finish solo second, while Eddie Pepperell secured his highest finish on the 2023 Race to Dubai as he continued the English dominance in third place on seven under.

Home hope Tom McKibbin carded a closing 68 - helped by a closing eagle - as he finished in a share of 20th on level par but was always playing catch-up following his opening 78 at Galgorm.

Ireland's world number 14 Leona Maguire shared 16th place in the women's event after a closing 70 left her on level par with Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow two shots further back after a 72.