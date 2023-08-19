Daniel Brown finished in seventh place in the recent Barbasol Championship in the US

ISPS Handa World Invitational third-round leaderboard Men: -14 D Brown (Eng); -8 A Fitzpatrick (Eng), W Nienaber (SA); -7 A Otaegui (Spa); - 6 J Parry (Eng); -5 E Pepperell (Eng), A Hidalgo (Spa): Selected others: -3 C Syme (Scot), T Lewis (Eng); -1 G Forrest (Scot), J Morrison (Eng), S Bairstow (Eng), C Barrow (Eng) Even T McKibbin (NI); +2 E Ferguson (Scot), R Mansell (Eng) Women: -6 G Cowley (Eng); -5 R O'Toole (USA), E Henseleit (Ger) -4 K Metraux (Sui); -2 B Law (Eng), O Cowan (Ger), A Valenzuela (SUI); -1 SB Joo (Korea), C Williams (Wal) Selected others: Even M Steen (USA); +2 L Maguire (Ire), S Meadow (NI)

Yorkshire man Daniel Brown remains on course for a first DP World Tour win as he kept his six-shot overnight lead at the World Invitational men's event.

Brown, 28, increased his lead to eight before that was halved but birdies on 16 and 18 put him six ahead once more by the close of play at Galgorm Castle.

South Africa's Wilco Nienaber's low-round-of-the-week 63 left him sharing second with England's Alex Fitzpatrick.

England's Gabriella Cowley leads the women's event going into the final day.

London-born Cowley, 27, has not won a Ladies European Tour event in 112 attempts but now has the chance to earn a place on the lucrative LPGA Tour by triumphing in the jointly-sanctioned event after her five-under-par 67 on Saturday, which was the lowest women's round of the week so far at Galgorm Castle.

However, the world 226's six-under-par total has her only one ahead of US Solheim Cup player Ryann O'Toole and Germany's Esther Henseleit.

Saturday's long-time leader Switzerland's Kim Metraux, is two off the pace going into the final day of the Northern Ireland event where the men's and women's winners will both earn just over £177,000.

World number 404 Metraux, also without a Ladies European Tour triumph, lost the lead by double bogeying the difficult 17th hole, which in contrast Cowley birdied after a sensational second shot from the rough to inside three feet.

After none of the women's competitors had broken 70 at Galgorm over the opening two days at the two-venue tournament, several other players joined Cowley in managing it on Saturday with O'Toole and Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela both carding four-under-par 68s.

Germany's Olivia Cowan and Valenzuela share fifth spot three off the pace alongside England's Bronte Law and American Alexa Pano, who both fired rounds of 69.

Welsh woman Chloe Williams and Korea's Soo Bin Joo are the only other players under par, five off the pace with home star Leona Maguire's victory hopes looking remote after she could only improve to two over after a 71 where she parred her closing 15 holes after two opening birdies were followed by a dropped shot at the third.

Ireland's other LPGA regular Stephanie Meadow is also eight off the pace as she shares 21st spot with Maguire after battling back from four dropped shots over her outward half to card four birdies coming home in her 72.

'There's still a good way to go yet'

In the men's event, Brown, six ahead overnight following an opening 64 at Castlerock and 66 at Galgorm, maintained his advantage by firing a three-under-par 67 which moved him to 14 under.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brown's teeing up at the KLM Open in 2015 was his only DP World Tour appearance prior to this year but he went into this week having already guaranteed his tour card for 2024 following three top-10 finishes which included a tied-seventh at last month's Barbasol Championship in the US.

"There's still a good way to go yet but yeah, it's nice to play well and keep that lead and make it a little bit more comfortable than I suppose what it might be," said Brown.

Big-hitting South African Nienaber's 63 included five straight birdies from the 12th while England's Alex Fitzpatrick remained in contention by carding a 67.

Spain's Adrian Otaegui boosted his hopes of catching the eye of Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald by firing a 66 which moved him to fourth place on seven under.

The Spaniard went into this week ninth in the European Points list and while this week's tournament is not a big points event, he will hope a strong finish on Sunday could keep him very much in Donald's thinking for a potential wild card spot.

After his opening 78 at Galgorm on Thursday, home hope Tom McKibbin continued to move up the field following his brilliant six-under-par 65 at Castlerock as a 68 at the main tournament venue left him on level par and safely among the 40 players who made the 54-hole which fell at three over.