Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ireland's Leona Maguire is four shots off the lead after the opening round of the World Invitational.

The Cavan golfer shot an even-par 73, with Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow two shots further back on two over in the two-venue tournament.

Gabriella Cowley, Karis Davidson, Kim Metraux and Ellinor Sudow share the lead on four under.

In the men's event, Holywood's Tom McKibbin is 15 shots off the lead after firing a eight-over 78 at Galgorm.

McKibbin shot a disappointing eight-over 78 to leave him well adrift of leader Daniel Brown.

England's Brown is sitting on seven under, which gives him a two-shot lead over compatriots Alex Fitzpatrick and Callan Barrow as well as Manu Gandas.

This will be the final instalment of the men's and women's event in Northern Ireland as it doesn't feature on the DP World Tour's 2024.