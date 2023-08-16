Last updated on .From the section Golf

Francesco Molinari became the first European player to win a maximum five points from five matches when Europe won the Ryder Cup in 2018

Francesco Molinari has been named as Europe's fifth and final vice-captain as they try to win back the Ryder Cup from the United States in Rome.

The 40-year-old Italian, a key member of Europe's 2018 win as a player, joins captain Luke Donald's team for the event at the Marco Simone Club.

Molinari joins brother Edoardo, Jose Maria Olazabal, Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Bjorn as vice-captains.

The Ryder Cup, which the US won in 2021, starts on 29 September.

"I started the year hoping to be there as a player, but it is still a great honour to be there as a vice-captain," said Molinari, who became the first Italian to win a major title when he triumphed at the 2018 Open Championship.

"I got a phone call from Luke asking if I was interested and obviously it was a clear answer from me. He is assembling a really good team of people.

"It's a Ryder Cup which is particularly close to my heart being played in Rome. I will do whatever I can to help Luke and the team and hopefully bring the trophy back to Europe."

The United States regained the trophy two years ago with a record 19-9 victory over Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Europe are looking to make amends and defend a record of not losing a Ryder Cup on home soil since a 15-13 defeat at The Belfry in England in 1993.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Spain's Jon Rahm and Norway's Viktor Hovland are the first three European players to book their places on the 12-man team.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and US Open champion Wyndham Clark are the only players to have already qualified for the American side, which is led by captain Zach Johnson.