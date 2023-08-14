Last updated on .From the section Golf

Keith Pelley was appointed chief executive of the DP World Tour, then called the European Tour, in 2015

Players on the European-based DP World Tour will receive record prize money of £117m in the 2024 season, an increase of about £3.4m from 2023.

The tour has also announced a revamped schedule for next season, including new events in Dubai and Bahrain and the return of the China Open.

The Race to Dubai will also be split into three phases throughout the year.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the changes "guarantee drama and excitement" across the year.

"Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before," he said.

The season will feature a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 countries across five continents.

The three new phases of the Race to Dubai will begin with the five 'global swings' from November 2023 to August 2024. That will be followed by a 'back nine', featuring the Tour's most historic events from September to October, then two DP World Tour Play-Offs in November.

The five Rolex Series events will continue to be spread throughout the season, starting with the Dubai Desert Classic in January, before the Scottish Open in July and BMW PGA Championship in September.

The Abu Dhabi Championship and season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai follow in November.

"The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts on the DP World Tour," added Pelley.