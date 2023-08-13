Last updated on .From the section Golf

Luca Glover (right) sealed victory with a par at the first play-off hole after Patrick Cantlay's tee shot found the water

FedEx St Jude Championship - final round leaderboard -15 L Glover (US), P Cantlay (US); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng), R McIlroy (NI); -12 T Moore (US) Selected: -11 J Spieth (US); -10 C Morikawa (US); -8 J Rose (Eng) -5 J Rahm (Spa); -4 T Hatton (Eng) Full leaderboard

Lucas Glover made it back-to-back PGA Tour victories by beating fellow American Patrick Cantlay in a play-off to win the St Jude Championship.

Glover won with a par on the first play-off hole - the 18th - after Cantlay's tee shot found the water.

The pair had earlier topped the 72-hole leaderboard on 15 under par at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tied for third one shot further back on 14 under.

"If you told me this three months ago, I'd tell you you're crazy," said Glover, who won the Wyndham Championship last week.

"But at the same time, if you asked me legitimately did I think I was capable, I'd say yes, even then. It's just one of those sad ways athletes are wired.

"We always believe in ourselves no matter how bad it is."

For Fleetwood it was yet another near miss, having begun the final round two shots off the lead and missing a birdie putt at the 18th that would have seen him join Glover and Cantlay in the play-off.

It was the 32-year-old's fifth top-10 finish in his past six starts, having had at least a share of the lead at some point in four of those.

"It's better than being nowhere near," said Fleetwood, who carded a final-round two-under 68. "Of course, it's frustrating, but I think I have to look at it in a positive way, be proud of the golf I'm playing and the work that we're doing.

"I haven't done loads wrong, and I'm feeling very, very comfortable. It's just trusting that it will happen and keep playing my game."

The St Jude Championship was the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs, with the top 50 in the standings from the 70-player field advancing to this week's BMW Championship, from which only the top 30 in season points qualify for the Tour Championship in two weeks in Atlanta.

Glover, who only qualified for the play-offs with that Wyndham Championship victory, moves up to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings.

The 43-year-old is also the first over-40 winner of consecutive PGA Tour events since Fiji's Vijay Singh in 2008.