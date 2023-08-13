Close menu

Women's Open: Apparent protests on 17th green halt play

Play was interrupted briefly on the final day of the Women's Open when protesters with flares made their way on to the 17th green.

Eventual winner Lilia Vu and England's Charley Hull were finishing the hole when the incident took place,

Security and police arrived to remove those involved and play resumed within a couple of minutes at Walton Heath in Surrey.

Protests have halted several major sports events in England this year.

Vu finished six shots clear of Hull to claim the final women's major of the year.

More to follow.

