Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lucas Glover qualified for the play-offs by taking victory at the Wyndham Championship

FedEx St Jude Championship - third round leaderboard -14 L Glover (US); -13 T Moore (US); -12 T Fleetwood (Eng); -11 J Spieth (US), M Homa (US); -9 P Cantlay (US), R McIlroy (NI), E Grillo (Arg), S Im (Kor), T Kim (Kor), V Hovland (Nor) Selected: -6 J Rose (Eng), A Rai (Eng); -3 J Rahm (Spa) Full leaderboard

Lucas Glover shot a four-under-par 66 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the St Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Taylor Moore bogeyed the final hole in his 65 to trail fellow American Glover by one stroke on 13 under.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is a shot further adrift after carding a 66 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

"Scrappy would be how I would describe that day," said Glover. "Parts of it you could remove the 'S'.

The overnight leader birdied four and bogeyed one of his first six holes.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is among six players on nine under, five shots off the pace.

The top 50 in the FedEx standings after the 70-player St Jude advance to next week's BMW Championship, from which only the top 30 in season points qualify for the Tour Championship in two weeks at Atlanta.

Glover, who qualified for the play-offs with victory in last week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, would move to third in the rankings if he wins St Jude.

England's Justin Rose matched the course record with a bogey-free 61 that left him six under, eight shots back.

"I actually didn't realise 61 was the course record, but great," Rose said. "Nice little bonus for the day."