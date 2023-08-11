Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ally Ewing extended her one-shot lead to five after the second round of the Women's Open

The 47th Women's Open Championship leaderboard -10 A Ewing (US); -5 C Hull (Eng), Andrea Lee (US), Minami Katsu (Jpn); -4 Alison Lee (US), Lilia Vu (US), Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Gaby Lopez (Mex) Selected: -3 J Ewart (Eng), M Lee (Aus), N Hataoka (Jpn), P Delacour (Fra) Full leaderboard

Ally Ewing continued her bid to win a first major as she extended her lead to five shots in the second round of the Women's Open at Walton Heath.

Ewing, 30, led by one overnight but five birdies on the front nine set her up for a six under par 66 on Friday.

The American said she had been inspired by compatriot Brian Harman, who also led by five shots at the halfway stage of his recent men's Open win.

"It is inspiring, what he [Harman] did," said Ewing.

"He's a bulldog, but he's a Georgia bulldog. I'm a Mississippi State Bulldog. I guess we have that in common.

"It's pretty cool - southern guy, I'm southern, just a little Mississippi girl."

England's home favourite Charley Hull is one of three players tied for second on five under, alongside American Andrea Lee and Japan's Minami Katsu.

Americans Alison Lee and Lilia Vu, South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim and Mexico's Gaby Lopez are each a further shot back.

Asked what it would mean to win a maiden major title this weekend, Ewing added: "It would be huge. It's something I've obviously circled as something I want to accomplish in my career.

"I've had possible chances to do that [before]. I've been in the last group, so for me it's just going to be [about] leaning on that a little bit as well as the confidence I have in my game right now."