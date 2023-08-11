Last updated on .From the section Golf

Phil Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour titles during a distinguished career

Phil Mickelson has denied gambling on the 2012 Ryder Cup, saying he would "never undermine the integrity of the game" after claims in a new book.

Noted sports gambler Billy Walters has alleged American Mickelson, 53, wanted to bet $400,000 on a US victory at Medinah.

Europe's famous comeback on the final day to win by a point is known as the 'Miracle of Medinah'.

"I never bet on the Ryder Cup," said six-time major winner Mickelson.

Mickelson, who has played in a record 12 Ryder Cups and defected to the LIV tour last year, added in a social media post external-link : "While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game."

The clams are made by Walters in his book 'Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk', where he recounts his life story, details his relationship with Mickelson and claims the golfer had wagered more than $1bn over a 30-year period.

In an excerpt from the book, external-link Walters claims he refused Mickelson's request to place a bet on a US win in 2012, adding he did not know if the golfer placed the bet.

Last year, Mickelson discussed external-link his "reckless and embarrassing" gambling and how he had to address it.

"I have been very open about my gambling addiction," added Mickelson in his statement on Thursday night.

"I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have got help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now."