Ally Ewing has three wins on the LPGA Tour but has never won a major

The 47th Women's Open Championship leaderboard -4 A Ewing (US); -3 E Pedersen (Den), L Jeon-Geun6 (Kor), J Boonchat (Tha), P Delacour (Fra), A Yang (Kor) Selected: -1 C Hull (Eng), S Meadow (NI); Level M Reid (Eng), J Ewart (Eng), L Maguire (Ire); +1 N Korda (US), C Heath (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco); +2 M MacLaren (Eng), L Ko (NZ), C Boutier (Fra), G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Ally Ewing has a one-shot lead after the first day of the Women's Open at Walton Heath.

The 30-year-old sank a birdie on the 15th and then recorded an eagle at the par-five 16th to sign for a round of 68, which included four other birdies.

South Korean duo Amy Yang and Jeongeun Lee6 hit rounds of 69 and are among the chasing pack at two under.

England's Charley Hull leads home hopes in Surrey at one under par along with Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow.

Ewing said: "Obviously it's exciting to get in with a good first round, but it's a long way to go until Sunday.

"It's great to put a good first round together but in major championship golf you can never really lose focus."

Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai is two over alongside England's Georgia Hall and France's Celine Boutier, who is chasing a third straight tournament win.