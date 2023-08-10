McKibben won the European Open in June, his first DP World Tour victory

Northern Irish golfer Tom McKibbin says that his DP World Tour title win at the European Open took a "weight off his shoulders".

The victory in Hamburg in June was the 20-year-old's maiden tour win.

And McKibbin believes it has helped him to prove that he was ready for the step up from the Challenge Tour last year.

"It happened a couple of months ago now but it is good to have on the resume. I now know I can go out and win at this level," he told BBC Sport NI.

The Holywood man also revealed the benefits of winning the European Open in terms of having more flexibility in his schedule to be able to focus on the tournaments he wants to participate in most.

"It is really nice to pick places I want to play and not force myself to play too many weeks in a row," he continued.

"It is good to be able to skip an event which doesn't fit in the schedule, that has definitely been a weight off my shoulders."

Victory also ensured McKibbin entry into this season's lucrative Rolex series events as well as guaranteeing his DP World Tour playing rights for 2024.

Less than three weeks after winning the tournament, McKibbin had markedly different fortunes on German soil, carding a septuple-bogey 11 to miss the cut at the BMW International Open in Munich.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2023, McKibbin has set his sights on emulating fellow Hollywood man Rory McIlroy by playing at the Race to Dubai, an event he says he has grown up watching.

He is currently 38th in the rankings, with the top 60 players making the cut for the event in November.

"I want to play a bit better and get to Dubai at the end of the year," he said when asked his about his goals for the rest of the year.

"I have watched that tournament on TV since the age of 10, so it would be really nice to finish up the year there.

"It is definitely realistic if I have a good spell now to the end of the year it should be no problem, but obviously I have to play well for that."