McIlroy made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm of Spain have had their places on the European team for this year's Ryder Cup confirmed.

The pair secured their spots on captain Luke Donald's panel through the European Points List.

Four-time major winner McIlroy will be playing in his seventh consecutive Ryder Cup while it will be a third in a row for Rahm.

This year's competition will be played in Italy, starting on 29 September.

McIlroy, 34, currently leads the European Points List having not finished worse than a tie for ninth in his last seven competitions worldwide.

With four Ryder Cup wins from six appearances, McIlroy will be looking to do his part to help Europe win back the cup after it was regained by the United States in Whistling Straits two years ago.

Since his debut in 2010, the Northern Irishman has played in 24 matches, winning 12, halving four and losing 12, with a total points tally of 14.

World-number-three Rahm had a winning Ryder Cup debut in Paris in 2018 and, in his eight matches, he has he has won four, lost three and halved one, meaning he has a total points tally of 4.5.

He too has had an impressive 2023, with the highlight being winning his second major title at The Masters in April, carding a final round 69 on Sunday to win by four strokes.