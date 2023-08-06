Last updated on .From the section Golf

This was DeChambeau's first win in the LIV Golf series

LIV Golf Greenbrier - final round leaderboard -23 B DeChambeau (USA); -17 M Pereira (Chi); -16 R Bland (Eng), M Wolff (USA), D Puig (Spa)

Bryson DeChambeau produced one of the most remarkable rounds in the history of golf on Sunday, shooting 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.

The 2020 US Open champion had 13 birdies and one bogey in his 12-under-par round to finish 23 under for the 54-hole event in West Virginia.

It is the lowest round recorded in the LIV series, which launched in 2021.

The score matches the lowest round on the PGA Tour, set by Jim Furyk in 2016 at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

Only four other rounds of 58 have been recorded in professional golf.

Two were on the Japan Tour, posted by Japan's Ryo Ishikawa in 2010 at The Crowns and by South Korean Kim Seong-hyeon in 2021 at the Golf Partner Pro-Am.

German Stephan Jager had a 58 on the Web.com Tour in California in 2016 and Spain's Alejandro del Rey hit the same mark on the European Challenge Tour in Switzerland in 2021.

There have been 11 rounds of 59 on the PGA Tour, Sweden's Annika Sorenstam has the only 59 on the LPGA Tour and Englishman Ross Fisher is the sole golfer to hit 59 on the European Tour.

American DeChambeau, 29, ended up winning by six shots from Chile's Mito Pereira, who had a closing 63.

The Old White course which hosted this week's tournament was the scene of a 59 from Australian Stuart Appleby during a PGA Tour event in 2010.

DeChambeau birdied 22 of his last 34 holes for his first victory since the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.