Woods has not competed since withdrawing from the Masters in April.

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour's Policy Board as a player director in a move which will give golfers a bigger say in major decisions.

Woods' appointment follows the controversial merger between the Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour in June which left players blindsided.

The 15-time major winner becomes the board's sixth player director, joining Rory McIlroy and four others.

"I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA Tour," said Woods, 47.

"This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players."

The players will work with Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to amend the policy board's governing documents so "no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the player directors".

Woods joins fellow players McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson on the board.

The appointment means the six player directors outnumber the five independent directors, with the PGA of America director on the board being a non-voting position.

The player directors will have full transparency and the authority to approve or decline any potential changes to the Tour as part of the Framework Agreement discussions.

Two months ago the golf world was left stunned by the announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which controls LIV Golf.

The surprise announcement came after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's game following the launch of LIV Golf, with many top players lured its huge prize funds.

Masters champion Jon Rahm said players felt a sense of "betrayal" that the merger was negotiated in secret, with Monahan facing calls to resign.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele also said before last month's Scottish Open that he and other players had lost a lot of trust in Monahan.

"I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement," said Monahan.

"My job in the negotiations - in partnership with our player directors, PAC (Player Advisory Council) and the broader membership - is to advocate for what is best for the PGA Tour members today and in the future.

"Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members' input and approval earned through our player directors."

The Tour says 41 players have expressed support for the board changes, including McIlroy, Schauffele, Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick.