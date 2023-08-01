Last updated on .From the section Golf

Soren Kjeldsen was the winner when the Irish Open last visited Royal County Down

The Irish Open will return to Royal County Down in 2024, the golf club has announced.

The European Tour event is expected to be held in September with the Northern Ireland venue having last hosted the tournament in May 2015.

Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen won when it hosted the DP World Tour event that year, beating Eddie Pepperell and Bernd Wiesberger in a play-off.

This year's Irish Open will be held at The K Club in County Kildare.

Rory McIlroy will be among the field of competitors at the tournament from 7-10 September.

The K Club, which staged the 2006 Ryder Cup, will also host the 2025 and 2027 Irish Opens.

Northern Ireland last hosted the Irish Open in 2020 when American John Catlin won at Galgorm Castle.

Portstewart and Royal Portrush are the other Northern Irish courses to have staged the tournament in recent years.