The Open: Brian Harman wins Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool by six shots

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Royal Liverpool

The 151st Open Championship - final leaderboard
-13 B Harman (US); -7 T Kim (Kor), S Straka (Aut), J Day (Aus), J Rahm (Spa); -6 E Grillo (Arg), R McIlroy (NI)
Selected others: -4 M Jordan (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); -2 L Canter (Eng), A Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); E S Scheffler (US); +1 C Smith (Aus); +4 M Stewart (Sco)
Brian Harman overcame an early wobble to stroll serenely to his first major title with a six-shot victory at the 151st Open Championship in Hoylake.

A one-under 70 proved more than enough for the American, who finished on 13 under at a rain-soaked Royal Liverpool.

World number three Jon Rahm finished joint second on seven under with Sepp Straka, Tom Kim and Jason Day.

Rory McIlroy ended six under, while Matthew Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood were England's best, tied on four under.

It has been a fairytale week for Jordan, who was on the Royal Liverpool chipping green at the age of three and became a member aged seven.

The R&A gave him the honour of hitting the opening tee shot on Thursday and his one-under-par final round on Sunday lifted him into the top 10 and qualifies him for next year's Open at Royal Troon in Ayrshire.

It has also been a fairytale week for Harman. The 36-year-old, ranked 26th in the world, becomes just the third left-hander to win the Claret Jug - emulating Bob Charles in 1963 and Phil Mickelson in 2013.

The victory is just the third in his career, and first since 2017.

And he did it by plotting his way round the links. He only went in two bunkers all week and holed 59 out of 60 putts from inside 10 feet and had no three putts - statistics that make champions.

"This golf course was a real test, it was set up so great - even with the weather. The greens were perfect, the golf course was excellent," said Harman, who pledged to drink a "couple of pints" from the Claret Jug.

"I couldn't be happier to be the champion. To all the fans, all the nice words, and all the fans back home tooting me on I appreciate it so much. Thank you."

Harman's lead never dropped below three despite bogeys on the second and fifth holes, the latter coming after he drove his ball into a gorse bush.

At that point Rahm was his closest challenger, three back on seven under.

But Harman responded magnificently with successive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes, while world number three Rahm stumbled with a bogey on the ninth.

But for most of the day, Harman was out of sight. Those behind were jousting for second.

Straka birdied the 16th to get to eight under, the lowest of any of those challenging, but he bogeyed the last to post a 69 and join South Korean Kim, who had four birdies and an eagle in a four-under 67, the joint lowest round of the day.

'I can't be too frustrated'

McIlroy had three successive birdies from the third to get to joint second on six under, but a bogey on the 10th deflated both the Northern Irishman and his thousands of followers, who were huddled under umbrellas as the rain lashed down all afternoon on the Wirral peninsula.

"It was a solid performance," said the world number two. "I improved on my score every day and felt like I putted better.

"I got off to a really good start but it's just hard to keep that going - as you can see from the leaderboard no-one was going low.

"Most times I tee it up, I'm right there. I can't sit here and be too frustrated," added the winner of last week's Scottish Open.

McIlroy closed with a 68 to record a 20th top-10 finish in a major since winning when The Open last visited Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Only 10 players have won majors with more time elapsed between them than the eight years and 347 days from McIlroy's 2014 US PGA win to this Sunday at Hoylake.

Julius Boros holds the record with 11 years and nine days between his US Open wins in 1952 and 1963.

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:36

    Just quality golf. Fairways, greens, avoid the trouble and a hot putter. Delighted for Harman … The old ways stand the test of time 🏌️⛳️⌛️

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 18:53

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Why all the hate for McIlroy?

      This is the first player to win five majors in a single season, to win the Ryder Cup for both Europe and Africa and to score eleven birdies on the back 9 at St Andrews. For crying out loud the guy once forgot his clubs and had to borrow Mickelson's spare set and went on to win the Masters left handed.

      What a legend!!

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 18:44

    Humble pie being eaten here… fully expected Harman to wilt in the weekend rain, but that was a gusty, professional & nerveless display. Congratulations Brian! 👏🏻🏆

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 19:00

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Harriet Harman.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 18:42

    The best man won 👏

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 18:37

    Course management and putting. A great lesson to golfers of all standards

  • Comment posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 18:39

    Bit of weather and the bombers struggle - great to see steady accurate golf rewarded. All rough and bunkers should be penal.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 19:03

      margaret replied:
      Another B lister wins the Links Lottery, how underwhelming was that !

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:38

    Well done Harman, good golfing rounds.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:38

    As much as I’d have like a home winner, there’s no denying that Brian Hartman played the best and most consistent golf over the four days. He played beautifully, especially in foul conditions today and fully deserves the success.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:37

    Congratulations to Brian Harman, a totally unexpected victor as far as I was concerned, but richly deserved. What a brilliant putter he is.
    Well done to to young Matthew Jordan, amazing.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:46

    Great course management by Harman. The rest played like numptys.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 18:39

    Just wonderful to see an unheralded player take the field of “superstars” apart.

    Not a giant if a big hitter, but sure knows his way around a links course.

    Ultimate compliment - he made that look so easy in pretty challenging conditions.

    And he seems quite an unassuming decent bloke with it.

    Well played Brian Harman

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:40

    Fair play to Harman- he was just consistently good.Assumed a couple of days since it was only a matter of time before he slipped back into the field - but proved himself a very worthy winner

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 18:38

    A brilliant, brilliant performance

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 18:48

    Amazing performance by Harman. Showed great mental fortitude.

    Excellent live broadcast by the other tv company we can’t mention.

    Real shame this wasn’t on free to air especially considering the dire quality of live sport on the beeb this weekend.

  • Comment posted by Gordon, today at 18:52

    Glad to see BBC mention the winner , as usual they like to focus more on Mcilroy , well done to a true champion

  • Comment posted by hutcho16, today at 18:52

    Well done B Harman what a great victory at least you stopped big head Mcllroy winning also is Rory the only bloke playing golf cos every commentator and reporter seem to think he’s the only one that should win

    • Reply posted by JW, today at 18:54

      JW replied:
      So true....

  • Comment posted by gravytrain, today at 18:49

    The most boring final day of an Open for ages

    • Reply posted by micksumo, today at 19:02

      micksumo replied:
      💯

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 18:39

    Well done Harman, but the weather was meh, the course was meh, and the rest of the field were mega-meh. Not a great open. Disagree all you like. Nothing great about it. A fitting winner.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 18:41

      david replied:
      The course was a great challenge. It took the wind out of the sails of the big hitters which is great.

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 18:42

    What a magnificent display of course management

    Even when in trouble, play the percentages

    Great games also by our youngsters

  • Comment posted by JW, today at 18:49

    Harman deserved winner
    Fair play Rahm and the young Straka from Europe who at least showed some fighting spirit.

  • Comment posted by Tailender, today at 18:37

    Well done Brian Harman.

