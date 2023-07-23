Michael Stewart has had to get used to playing in more exulted company than normal this week

The 151st Open Championship Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

It was little wonder Michael Stewart looked utterly burst after he walked off the 72nd hole of his first ever major.

You don't tend to need four attempts to chuck your ball to clamouring kids in the grandstand at EuroPro Tour events. Or deal with another gaggle of weans howling for your sodden glove or manky towel as you make your way to the scorers' hut.

You don't bump into Jon Rahm when you're leaving the gym, or have to wait for galleries to roar at a Rory McIlroy approach shot before playing your shot when on the Challenge Tour.

But that is what the 33-year-old Scot has had to deal with at Royal Liverpool over these past few days.

Sunday's final round, in filthy conditions and with what he archly called a "spicy" course set up, proved just one unusual event too many for the Troon native. He lipped out to bogey the last for a 76 to leave him four over for the tournament.

It was several more than he'd hoped for but several fewer than the other six Scots in the field, and also the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson Dechambeau, and all those other stellar names who cleared off on Friday night.

Stewart started his day in a tie for 24th place, and ended it joint 52nd. That was still enough for him to leave Hoylake with around £35,000 in his hipper. Quite the hike from his previous best pay-day of £12,000 for winning at Leven Links last year.

That's not to say the Scot was particularly pleased with his week's work. In fact, he gave off more than a hint of being raging.

"It was one of those days, and when you don't quite have your best stuff, it catches up with you," he told BBC Scotland. "I holed some good putts in the first three rounds but lipped out a few times today and just couldn't get any momentum.

"But it's the final round of a major championship, so why would you complain? You can bitch and moan about it but just deal with what's in front of you and play some golf."

Stewart's frustration had likely eased by the time he greeted family and friends at the practice chipping area, and it will have further dissipated after a session with his coach on Monday.

After that, it will be back to the grind of the Challenge Tour and events in Ireland, England and Scotland over the next few weeks with a view to trying to snatch a DP World Tour card for next season.

Then there's next year's Open, in his home town of Troon.

"This is as good as it gets and once you experience it... I want to be on this stage," Stewart said. "And I want to be at Troon next year, but I don't want it to be my only goal. I want more of this."