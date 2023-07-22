Close menu

The Open: Brian Harman leads by five at Royal Liverpool as Jon Rahm posts record score

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Royal Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 151st Open Championship - second-round leaderboard
-12 B Harman (US); -7 C Young (US); -6 J Rahm (Spa); -5 V Hovland (Nor), A Rozner (Fra), J Day (Aus), T Fleetwood (Eng), S Straka (Aut); -4 A Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Sharma (Ind)
Selected others:-3 R McIlroy (NI), M Jordan (Eng); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Spieth (US); -1 C Smith (Aus), +4 S Scheffler (US)

Brian Harman responded superbly to Jon Rahm's Royal Liverpool Open course-record 63 to maintain his stranglehold on the championship in Hoylake.

He takes a five-shot lead into Sunday's last round over fellow American Cameron Young, who is seven under after a 66.

Rahm, who finished before Harman began, hit a bogey-free eight-under round to post six under and exert some pressure.

But Harman improved to 12 under with a 69, while Tommy Fleetwood's challenge stalled with a level-par 71.

Fleetwood had been Harman's closest rival at halfway but the home favourite, who hails from 30 miles up the Merseyside coast, was the only player in the top 20 not to break par on a day where the forecast heavy rain and high winds largely stayed away.

Harman has held the 54-hole lead in a major once before - at the 2017 US Open, where he led by one and finished joint second. Only two players have lost a 54-hole lead at The Open after three rounds - Macdonald Smith in 1925 and Jean van de Velde at Carnoustie in 1999.

The 36-year-old bogeyed the first and another dropped shot at the fourth in a shaky opening saw his lead cut to two.

But from there the world number 26 played uncomplicated golf, picking up birdies with short putts on the fifth and ninth holes before adding two more at the 12th and 13th.

He is yet to miss a putt from inside 10 feet this week, and holed a par-saver at the last from eight.

"The start was tough," he said. "It would have been really easy to let it get out of control. Staying patient out there is paramount and I'm really proud of the way that I hung in there."

Harman will play on Sunday with Young, who shot a seven-under-par final round at last year's Open to finish runner-up.

The 26-year-old's five-under-par round featured six birdies and just one bogey as he again put himself in position to challenge.

Fleetwood is still joint fourth, but seven back and in a group of five at five under par. Norway's Viktor Hovland made the biggest move to get to that number, posting a 66, while France's Antoine Rozner (67), Austria's Sepp Straka (70) and Australia's Jason Day (69) complete the quintet.

Rahm's sensational round

Spaniard Rahm, who won the Masters in April to add to his 2021 US Open victory, started the third round on two over par, 12 shots adrift of Harman and frustrated with his poor form on the greens this week.

But a birdie putt of 10 feet on the fifth ignited his charge up the leaderboard. Then came a run of four successive birdies from the ninth, with putts of 22 and 14 feet followed by two shorter ones on the 11th and 12th holes.

A 33-foot birdie on the 16th was the highlight as he picked up three more shots in his closing four holes, including one at the last.

Rahm blocked out noise from the nearby first tee, where Harman and Fleetwood were just setting off, to knock in from 11 feet, and the adulation he received will have easily drifted back.

"That was the best round I've played on a links golf course ever," said Rahm. "It feels really good, but there's still a lot of work to do."

Home challenge fades

Rahm's mood was in complete contrast to Rory McIlroy, who opted to skip speaking to the media and head to the putting green after missing seven birdie attempts of 17 feet or less.

The Northern Irishman birdied three of his first five holes and missed birdie chances on the other two. And that proved the story of his round as he posted a two-under-par 69.

It is his best round of the week and improves his score to three under but his quest to add to his four majors will drift into a 10th year.

Fleetwood's challenge also appears to be over. A birdie at the second, coupled with Harman's opening bogey, briefly brought him to within three but it would prove to be his only one of the day, a solitary dropped shot on the 10th cancelling that out.

At seven back, he knows he has experience of shooting low in the final round of a major, having twice carded 63 in the US Open - last month in Los Angeles and also finishing runner-up by one shot to Brooks Koepka in 2018.

"Having Sundays and low rounds to draw on is always something positive," he said.

"I would probably take that now and see if Brian beats it."

England's Alex Fitzpatrick will have the family bragging rights at the dinner table this evening after three birdies in his 65 lifted him to four under, two better than his older brother and 2022 US Open champion Matt, who posted a 67.

And Matthew Jordan's fairytale home Open continued. The 27-year-old, who hit his first chip at Royal Liverpool at the age of three and followed his dad and grandad in becoming a member at the age of seven, birdied four of his final five holes for a 69 and three under total.

Comments

Join the conversation

140 comments

  • Comment posted by Captain_Bluebeard, today at 20:56

    A word of praise for ALEX FITZPATRICK, who shot an incredible 65 today, but has been virtually ignored by all the journalists, highlights editors and commentary teams. Well played Alex. Good luck for tomorrow !

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 20:59

      Just_facts replied:
      No no no no.... no praising anyone else on here but Rory, did you not see the sign???

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 20:34

    It's Harman's to lose

    • Reply posted by You, today at 20:52

      You replied:
      Surely, after all the bbc coverage before the tournament, it's still McIlroy's to lose as he was the only player with any chance of winning (according to the bbc) ?

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 20:19

    If Rory and Scottie S got together they couldn't make a putt between them

  • Comment posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 20:47

    Another year passes by and no major for Rory. Time to start bigging him up for next years Masters . He’s a absolute certainty for it no doubt, even though today proved his putting is all over the place, something Augusta National will not tolerate. Actually, his post round interview today was my favourite of all time. Certainly it showed us Rory, not media face Rory.

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 20:50

      Just_facts replied:
      He did an interview???

  • Comment posted by gw, today at 20:40

    The BBC's obsession with Rory McIlroy is ridiculous. He gets way more coverage than any other golfer on all highlights programmes even though he is 9 shots back with absolutely no chance of winning!!

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 20:51

      Just_facts replied:
      The English Tiger Woods in their eyes 😆 🤣 😂

  • Comment posted by john, today at 20:12

    Would be nice to hear how the scottish players are doing. But I guess they're not "home" players...

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:15

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      3 made the cut. None in contention.

      There you go, report done.

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 20:17

    Hang on! The HYS last Sunday declared Rory as the open winner, how is this???

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:26

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      Bore off. “Rory”….. is all that comes out of your mouth. Did he put something in your mouth before you decided to speak…..?

  • Comment posted by RogerB, today at 20:58

    Why are Americans, Aussies all nations so much better putters than Brits inc N. Ireland? Well done Harman, the crowd was not on his side but after a shaky start he proved to be a big little man.

  • Comment posted by Sene Valley, today at 20:36

    Earth calling Harry, GG & Whiskey & chips. Have you come down to earth yet? Very quiet 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 20:53

      wallydog replied:
      Can someone with both feet on the ground explain please!

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 20:40

    10years no major for Rory, will this obsession now end and give some recent winners their deserved limelight?

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 21:14

    BBC today were comparing Rory’s game to Bazball and suggested it be called Roryballs! They are still obsessed with him despite Rory choking in every major for all 10 years! Can you imagine if was to win another Major!

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 21:17

      Just_facts replied:
      He is finished. Good putters win majors. He is average to poor.

  • Comment posted by chris morgan, today at 21:03

    McIlroy's putting leaves much to be desired, having had so many opportunities from relatively short range, he never even looked like holing. This in turn put pressure on his iron play which became ragged after starting so well. Of all the top players, his putting sure lets him down

  • Comment posted by Professor Slope, today at 20:54

    12 under he's lapped the field a par round tomorrow will win him the title and well done.

  • Comment posted by PlayNicely, today at 21:09

    The British Open is frequently a dissapointment and this is no exception.

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 21:10

    Billygoat seems very angry, has something upset him? Rory losing another major? LIV going from strength to strength? Greg Norman winning the battle with the PGA? LIV Saudi owners now owning the PGA and DP tours?? Surely not! He told us all these things would never happen.... oh well.

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 21:17

      Just_facts replied:
      True story

  • Comment posted by Cevert, today at 21:04

    Rahm wins it !

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 20:15

    Tommy Fleetwood looks like Jesus

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 20:35

      Average Cyclist replied:
      Doesn't play like him though

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 20:16

    Benign conditions today that only got easier for the leaders.

    Looks horrible tomorrow so hopefully that shakes the leaderboard up a bit and brings Harman back to the field.

    If it does, it could be anyones

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 20:17

    After a shaky start Harman settled down and played pretty fine golf for the rest of the day. Steady again should do the job, unless JR does another sensational round, or someone else does similar. Fleetwood had his chances, but, as has happened before, he did not take them.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 20:11

    But but it’s all about Rory! Who cares about the rest of the field! BBC and Sky still rooting heavily for Rory after all he is only 9 shots back!

    • Reply posted by cmac, today at 20:18

      cmac replied:
      Like the British version of Woods. It's nauseating at times. But these so called sports journalists and reporters never change, and it is not exclusive to golf

