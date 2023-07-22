Close menu

The Open: Brian Harman leads by five at Royal Liverpool

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Royal Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments26

Brian Harman responded superbly to Jon Rahm's Royal Liverpool Open course-record 63 to maintain his stranglehold on the championship in Hoylake.

He takes a five-shot lead into Sunday's last round over fellow American Cameron Young, who is seven under after a 66.

Rahm, who finished before Harman began, hit a bogey-free eight-under round to post six under and exert some pressure.

But Harman improved to 12 under with a 69, while Tommy Fleetwood's challenge stalled with a level-par 71.

Fleetwood had been Harman's closest rival at halfway but the home favourite, who hails from 30 miles up the Merseyside coast, was the only player in the top 20 not to break par on a day where the forecast heavy rain and high winds largely stayed away.

Harman, who has held the 54-hole lead in a major once before - at the 2017 US Open, where he finished joint second - bogeyed the first and another dropped shot at the fourth saw his lead cut to two.

But from there the world number 26 played uncomplicated golf, picking up birdies with short putts on the fifth and ninth holes before adding two more at the 12th and 13th.

He is yet to miss a putt from inside 10 feet this week, and holed a par-saver at the last from eight.

Harman will play the final round with Young, who shot a seven-under-par final round at last year's Open to finish runner-up.

The 26-year-old's five-under-par round featured six birdies and just one bogey as he again put himself in position to challenge.

Fleetwood is still joint fourth and in a group of five at five under par. Norway's Viktor Hovland made the biggest move to get to that number, posting a 66, while France's Antoine Rozner (67), Austria's Sepp Straka (70) and Australia's Jason Day (69) complete the quintet.

Rahm's sensational round

Spaniard Rahm, who won the Masters in April to add to his 2021 US Open victory, started the third round on two over par, 12 shots adrift of Harman and frustrated with his poor form on the greens this week.

But a birdie putt of 10 feet on the fifth ignited his charge up the leaderboard. Then came a run of four successive birdies from the ninth, with putts of 22 and 14 feet followed by two shorter ones on the 11th and 12th holes.

A 33-foot birdie on the 16th was the highlight as he picked up three more shots in his closing four holes.

Rahm blocked out noise from the nearby first tee, where Harman and Fleetwood were just setting off, to knock in from 11 feet on the last, and the adulation he received will have easily drifted back.

"That was the best round I've played on a links golf course ever," said Rahm. "It feels really good, but there's still a lot of work to do."

Home challenge fades

Rahm's mood was in complete contrast to Rory McIlroy, who opted to skip speaking to the media and head to the putting green after missing seven birdie attempts of 17 feet or less.

The Northern Irishman birdied three of his first five holes and missed birdie chances on the other two. And that proved the story of his round as he posted a two-under-par 69 - his best round of the week - to improve to three under but his quest to add to his four majors will drift into a 10th year.

Fleetwood's challenge also appears to be over. A birdie at the second, coupled with Harman's opening bogey, briefly brought him to within three but it would prove to be his only one of the day, a solitary dropped shot on the 10th cancelling that out.

He has twice shot 63 in the final round of the US Open - this year in Los Angeles and finishing runner-up by one shot to Brooks Koepka in 2018.

"Having Sundays and low rounds to draw on is always something positive," he said on Saturday.

"I would probably take that now and see if Brian beats it."

England's Alex Fitzpatrick will have the family bragging rights at the dinner table this evening after three birdies in his 65 lifted him to four under, two better than his older brother and 2022 US Open champion Matt, who posted a 67.

And Matthew Jordan's fairytale home Open continued. The 27-year-old, who hit his first chip at Royal Liverpool at the age of three and followed his dad and grandad in becoming a member at the age of seven, birdied four of his final five holes for a 69 and three under total.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 20:20

    No English winner then. They are having quite the year 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 20:20

    But the masses on here said Rory would win after winning the mighty Scottish Cup?? 10 years without a major now and still the obsession goes on.....

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 20:19

    If Rory and Scottie S got together they couldn't make a putt between them

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 20:18

    As we were. Unless Harman gets the jitters he'll add to the list of unsung Americans who have won the Open. He's ahead of Hamilton and Curtis; maybe on a par with Cink and Leonard.

  • Comment posted by bren, today at 20:17

    Sky commentators are so far up McIlroys backside

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 20:17

    After a shaky start Harman settled down and played pretty fine golf for the rest of the day. Steady again should do the job, unless JR does another sensational round, or someone else does similar. Fleetwood had his chances, but, as has happened before, he did not take them.

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 20:17

    Hang on! The HYS last Sunday declared Rory as the open winner, how is this???

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 20:16

    Benign conditions today that only got easier for the leaders.

    Looks horrible tomorrow so hopefully that shakes the leaderboard up a bit and brings Harman back to the field.

    If it does, it could be anyones

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 20:16

    I wish PROFESSIONAL golf was slightly more diverse beyond players from the rich global north.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 20:15

    BRING BACK ARNOLD PALMER

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 20:15

    Tommy Fleetwood looks like Jesus

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 20:15

    Sooo glad I backed Harman at 110/1. Knowing my luck he will mess it up though.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:14

    Harman not missing a put inside 10ft this week… scary stat.

    His to lose. Hoping he doesn’t as plays in a simple manner vs the tantrums and drama you get during and after rounds of certain players.

    The 17th hole is a joke though. 135 to a blind green is just plain silly. Whoever designed it needs to be put in a dark room with nothing but Poulters Houston Open win on repeat

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 20:17

      Just_facts replied:
      The winner will be paid by LIV, fact.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 20:14

    This tournament is all about Roaring Rory. No one else matters.

  • Comment posted by Alandoncaster, today at 20:14

    Fleetwoods body language doesnt seem right to me. Looks a bit down. Its as if he 's fed up with all the yobs shouting after each shot

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 20:15

      Chris replied:
      Tommy's a bottler. Always bottles it.

  • Comment posted by kidjake, today at 20:13

    Dangerous peloton behind Harmon
    Fat lady still to appear

  • Comment posted by Big Swifty, today at 20:13

    Tommy will probably shoot pretty low tomorrow when it doesn't matter, I'm afraid when the going gets tough and the pressure is on, he goes full Montgomerie.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 20:12

    Would be nice to hear how the scottish players are doing. But I guess they're not "home" players...

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:15

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      3 made the cut. None in contention.

      There you go, report done.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 20:11

    But but it’s all about Rory! Who cares about the rest of the field! BBC and Sky still rooting heavily for Rory after all he is only 9 shots back!

    • Reply posted by cmac, today at 20:18

      cmac replied:
      Like the British version of Woods. It's nauseating at times. But these so called sports journalists and reporters never change, and it is not exclusive to golf

