Paul Casey (left) and Sergio Garcia were on the 2021 European Ryder Cup team

Asian Tour: St Andrews Bay Championship Venue: Torrance Course, Fairmont St Andrews Dates: 24-27 August

Why is Scotland hosting an Asian Tour event? The question seems reasonable, but so too does Cho Minn Thant's answer.

"It's the home of golf, and we're an international golf organisation, so why not?" the tour's chief executive tells BBC Scotland.

A clutch of renowned names will add lustre to an otherwise standard Asian Tour field at the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship, which will be held on the Torrance course at Fairmont St Andrews from 24-27 August.

It is part of 'The International Series' on the Asian Tour, a run of 10 tournaments being staged in association with Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf.

Saudi money is underpinning the attendance of the likes of former Masters champion Sergio Garcia and his Ryder Cup team-mate Paul Casey, with a prize pot of $1.5m (£1.2m) on the line in Fife.

Rising star Mito Pereira and another Ryder Cup player, Bernd Wiesberger, are among the other stellar players who will join them - and there will be space, too, for a double-digit number of Scottish players.

"We like to have that local flavour wherever we go," explains Cho, for whom taking an event to Scotland is a career highlight.

"I'll be there, for sure. I think I've been six or seven times now because it really does have the feel of the home of golf.

"Just being there in the town, you walk round the streets and on every corner there is a golf shop, or iconic hotel. The whole feel of the town is just 'golf'. I do always make sure I go for fish and chips, too."

Cho did not have much opportunity for that on his last visit, for the 150th Open. He was confined to his - admittedly opulent - room at Fairmont St Andrews after returning a positive Covid test.

This time, he intends to see far more of the Hong Kong-owned property, which hosted the Hero Open on the DP World Tour last year and has also welcomed European Seniors Tour events and Open Championship qualifying in the past.

Last week, the Asian Tour staged an event in Northumberland that American Andy Ogletree won by seven shots from runner-up Ian Poulter. It visited a stop-off in north-east England in 2022, too, but now the series is heading further north.

"We've been working very closely with the management of Fairmont so we can produce a very good-looking event on TV," Cho says.

"We did Newcastle as a one-off last year but it made sense for us to do back-to-back weeks in Europe. The feedback from the players is that they would like that. So we're all really looking forward to it."