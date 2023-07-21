Matthew Southgate finished 93rd at last week's Scottish Open

Essex golfer Matthew Southgate said he believes consistency is all that separates top players from journeymen after a 70 on day two of The Open.

Southgate chipped in for an eagle three at the last at Royal Liverpool for a one-under-par total of 141.

The 34-year-old finished joint sixth at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

"I don't think the top players are any better than the journeymen pros but they play really well more often," Southgate told BBC Essex.

"Any one of us competing at The Open Championship has got the game to play well but can you do it for four days? Jon Rahm seems to have four good days twice every month.

"It's definitely in there for me to do it, it's just allowing myself to take a deep breath, stay committed to the shots - and also you have to play within yourself.

"There's no point me going out there and trying to play someone else's game, but I've set it up really well the first two days and I'm really looking forward to the weekend."

Southgate, from Southend-on-Sea, also sank three birdies after setting out in the first group at 06:35 BST in company with Alex Fitzpatrick and Denmark's Rasmus Hoejgaard.

And the world number 285 said early morning conditions were tougher than they encountered during Thursday's opening round.

"Some of those 200 yard shots when you thought of hitting a real good four iron yesterday, all of a sudden you're looking and thinking 'I'm not sure I can even get this there'," he continued.

"It took a lot of commitment to shots and the quality of the ball striking just had to be another couple of per cent on what it was on day one."

'When I put the club behind the ball I fancied it'

His three at the 596-yard 18th was a result of a mis-hit approach to the green.

Southgate, who underwent testicular cancer surgery in 2015, said: "The second shot wasn't where I was aiming, I kind of blocked it and the wind got hold of it.

"I knew I'd made solid enough contact to get it greenside and I was amazed when I got up there and saw where it had finished because you've got two bunkers there that gather the ball - it missed both of those and stayed out of the long rough.

"As soon as I put the club behind the ball I really fancied it and it came off perfectly. You can't have a better way to finish the day and feet up and watch the cricket, which is a lovely way to spend a Friday."

Southgate's game plan now is to try and stay in contention for "back nine Sunday".

He added: "I'd love to give myself a chance. People talk about back nine Sunday and that's a long way away, we've still got 27 holes before then and I'd love to be in the same position or better (by then).

"I've really got to stick to my guns, trust myself and hopefully a couple more chip shots drop in like it did at 18."