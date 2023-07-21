Last updated on .From the section Golf

A flare has been set off at The Open resulting in orange powder being left on the 17th hole at The Open by people wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts.

Two people were led away by police and held by a grandstand close to the par-three hole at Royal Liverpool.

The powder is in front of the green but not on the putting surface.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted several sporting events in England this year, including tennis at Wimbledon and an Ashes cricket Test at Lord's.

More to follow.