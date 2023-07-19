Last updated on .From the section Golf

Oliver Farr is back at Royal Liverpool for the first time since playing the course in his amateur days

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

Welsh golfer Oliver Farr is determined to savour the moment in the Open Championship at Hoylake as he looks to make the cut in a major for the first time.

Farr, who currently plays on the Challenge Tour, has qualified for his second successive Open having made his debut at St Andrews in 2022.

The 35-year-old's only other major appearance came at the 2015 US Open.

"Everyone wants to play the weekend, especially at a major," Farr said.

"That's always the first target in any tournament, and even more so at an Open Championship. But at the moment I am not thinking about it.

"The first thing I said when I qualified - driving home I spoke to my wife - was that last year I enjoyed it, don't get me wrong, but I was very result-focused.

"I came away from it disappointed. This year I just want to enjoy it is much as I can and not be as a result-focused."

Farr's priority for 2023 is to regain his DP World Tour card at the first attempt, having dropped down to the second-tier Challenge Tour last season.

He is fairly well placed in 28th in the order of merit, with the top 20 securing DP World Tour places next year.

There are Challenge Tour points on offer at the Open, where Farr will hope to improve on his six-over-par finish at St Andrews last year.

His father Graham, a former professional who also played in two Opens, will be among those supporting him at Hoylake.

Farr's wife Joanna and their three children, six-year-old George, four-year-old Jack and Millie, who is 11 months, will also be in attendance.

"My six-year-old has just started playing golf," Farr said. "They remember quite a few things from last year [at the Open], so it will be good to get them back out there."

Though George is showing an interest in following the family tradition by playing golf, Farr says any advice from his eldest son is likely to be ignored.

Oliver Farr (centre) came through Open qualifying at Royal Porthcawl alongside Matthew Southgate, Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Jazz Janewattananond and Laurie Canter

"He doesn't listen to me, so I don't think I will listen to him either," he said with a smile.

Farr came through Open qualifying at Royal Porthcawl earlier this month, where he feared missing out after a three putt on the last month but then made it through as others faltered.

Having practised this week alongside the likes of Bob McIntyre, Jordan Smith and Seamus Power, Farr has been drawn alongside two Open debutants, England's Dan Bradbury and Haydn Barron of Australia.

They will tee off in the first round at 10:42 BST on Thursday, before a 15:43 BST start on Friday.

"Last year I think I was the last tee time. It is a tricky one but it is what it is," Farr said.

"You know when you qualify you are either going to get a really early or really late time.

"That's fine. You can still play well from any tee time."

Farr will be the solitary Welshman in this year's Open field after the likes of Jamie Donaldson, Stuart Manley and Rhys Enoch failed to come through qualifying events.

"It wasn't until a few days after I qualified that I thought actually that's pretty cool, back-to-back Opens," he said.

"Last year there were things I didn't do as well as I would like, results-wise and a few other things, so hopefully I can make amends this year.

"I'll try to prepare a bit differently and play a bit better."